Four People Killed in Twifo Ntafrewaso Crash on Christmas Eve, Details Stir Sorrow
- Four people tragically lost their lives on December 24, 2025, after a Hyundai Getz taxi veered off the Cape Coast–Twifo Praso road at Twifo Ntafrewaso
- The Ghana National Fire Service said its Twifo Praso team received a distress call around 4:48 pm and found the vehicle completely wrecked off the road
- Reports indicate the occupants were rushing an unconscious woman to the hospital after she slipped and hit her head while fetching water at Twifo Mampong
Four people were killed on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2025, when a car they were travelling in veered off the road at Twifo Ntafrewaso on the Cape Coast-Twifo Praso road.
According to the Ghana National Fire Service, in a statement released on December 25, 2025, the Twifo Praso Fire Station received a distress call about the crash at approximately 4:48 p.m. and dispatched a rescue team to the location.
Arriving personnel found a Hyundai Getz taxi travelling from Twifo Mampong towards Twifo Praso completely off the road and wrecked after crashing into a tree.
Officers worked to extricate three occupants trapped in the vehicle and rushed them to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Before the Ghana National Fire Service intervention, another occupant of the vehicle had been rescued by passers-by and transported to the Twifo Praso government hospital, where they were also confirmed dead.
What caused the Twifo Ntafrewaso crash?
According to the Ghana National Fire Service statement, the driver of the Hyundai Getz taxi was speeding in rainy conditions and lost control of the car on a steep curve.
"A Hyundai Getz (GW 7715-25) taxi, travelling from Twifo Mampong towards Twifo Praso, veered off the road and crashed into a tree. Eyewitnesses attributed the crash to overspeeding on a curve amid rainy conditions. The affected vehicle was completely wrecked. We admonish motorists to avoid overspeeding on curves and to strictly observe road safety regulations, especially during the festive season," the statement said.
GhanaWeb reported that the occupants of the taxi were in a hurry as they were rushing a woman from Twifo Mampong to the Twifo Praso Government hospital after she slipped and fell while fetching water and hit her head on a stone.
The news has sparked sorrow in the communities in the Twifo enclave, while police have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.
Reactions to Twifo Ntafrewaso crash
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the crash at Twifo Ntafrewaso that claimed the lives of four people on December 24, 2025.
Charles Enam Numavor said:
"I keep thinking without getting answers, why people who do not understand the basic principles of acceleration, momentum, and its reactions on a body, are granted driving licenses to kill innocent people.🤔😩 Some can't even recognise road signs🤔😔."
Kofi Opoku Okyere wrote:
"You can only imagine the amount of speed required for a car to be this damaged after hitting a tree. It's just common sense that we refuse to use."
Légït Fářmêr commented:
"Over-speeding kills, and that should be the government's main focus when engaging with motorists."
Two people killed in Enyiresi crash
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that two people died and five others were injured after a sprinter bus and a MAN Diesel tanker collided at Enyiresi on the Accra–Kumasi Highway on December 18, 2025.
The crash occurred after the tanker derailed due to a tyre loss and destroyed the sprinter bus.
