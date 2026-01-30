Ghanaian nurse Queen Jern has gone viral after her energetic rendition of Stonebwoy’s hit “Silent Samurai,” capturing the attention of fans nationwide

Known for sharing rap bars on TikTok, Queen Jern continues to impress followers with her creative flows, proving her talent resonates beyond the platform

Her signature twist of performing in her nurse uniform adds charm and authenticity, blending professionalism with music, making her renditions uniquely captivating

Queen Jern, a talented Ghanaian nurse, has become the talk of the town after a video of her rapping went viral online.

Ghanaian nurse courts online attention following her trending rap video. Image credit: @stonebwoy/X, @nurserapperbackup/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a TikTok post shared on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, the young artist delivered her own rendition of Stonebwoy’s popular hit, “Silent Samurai,” earning admiration from viewers across the country.

What sets Queen Jern apart is her creative twist on the lyrics, blending original rap bars with the catchy beats of the song.

Her performance not only highlights her musical talent but also demonstrates her ability to connect with audiences freshly and engagingly.

Ghanaian nurse raps in uniform

A striking element of her videos is her choice to rap while dressed in her nurse uniform.

This combination of professionalism and artistry has resonated with fans, showcasing a balance between her demanding career in healthcare and her passion for music.

Queen Jern’s TikTok handle, @nurserapperbackup, has been buzzing with activity, amassing over 177,000 likes and more than 5,300 comments at the time of publishing.

Her rendition of “Silent Samurai” is not just a display of talent; it’s a celebration of creativity and versatility. By merging her nursing career with her love for rap, Queen Jern is inspiring a new wave of content creators to explore unconventional ways to showcase their skills.

As the video continues to trend, fans are eagerly awaiting her next performance, with many praising her for keeping the spirit of Ghanaian music alive while staying true to her professional identity.

Reactions as nurses’ rap video trends online

Ghanaians have flooded the comment section, sharing diverse opinions on the nurse’s rap video currently making waves online. Below are some of the reactions that caught attention.

Ama ba Afia❤️ shared:

"Now elef with teachers oooo anaaaa cuz Soldiers drop, Prison drop and now Nurse😜😜😜."

Norvimeliwo

"Soldiers come and support your wife😂😂."

Fabio wrote:

"She’s better than MDK"

Brownie wrote:

"Wro uniform na gye mic 🎤."

dicodahdickson shared:

"This is the reason why I don't trust nurses."

excort 1 commented:

")de no saa na wakum nimpa 3w) hospital."

AFIA AHENKAN❤👸🧜‍♀️ shared:

"The real female rappers always have calm faces ❤️."

An unemployed Ghanaian nurse embraces hairdressing amid posting delays. Photo credit: Dhopecy. Image credit: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Unemployed Ghanaian nurse turns hairdresser

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian nurse has shared her emotional journey of turning to hairdressing after being left unposted nearly three years after completing her nursing education.

In a heartwarming video, the young nurse, identified as Dhopecy, recounted that she completed her training on December 10, 2022, but as of October 7, 2025, she is still awaiting posting.

She claimed that she was frustrated by the long wait with no income and went on to learn a handwork skill, braiding, to survive. In her video, she could be seen confidently braiding a client's hair, signalling her transition from hospital wards to a salon seat.

