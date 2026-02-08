Up to 11 players could be absent when Liverpool hosts Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League heavyweight clash at Anfield

Ghana’s Antoine Semenyo is fit and available, and the forward will be eyeing a rare personal milestone against the Merseyside outfit

History does not favour the visitors, as City have managed only two wins in their last 38 trips to Anfield, underlining the scale of the challenge ahead

A CAF License A coach believes the contest will be fiercely fought, adding that defensive vulnerabilities on both ends could open the door for goals at either side

The Liverpool-Manchester City match has grabbed headlines, yet fitness issues now threaten to dictate the story before kickoff.

Several regulars from both sides will sit out, turning a tactical duel into a test of depth at Anfield, where intensity rarely drops.

Up to 11 names could miss this clash. That reality forces changes, shortens rotation, and raises the physical demand on those cleared to feature.

11 absentees to miss Liverpool vs City

Liverpool faces problems across the back line and in attack. Arne Slot must reshuffle options while chasing momentum in the race for a Champions League place, with hopes of defending the crown fading.

According to SportsMole, Man City, on the other hand, carries concerns as well. Pep Guardiola might be without key figures in central areas, plus defence, zones crucial to ball circulation and control.

Below is a preview of Liverpool's clash with Man City:

Even with quality reserves, removing multiple leaders at once can disrupt tempo, especially inside a stadium driven by noise and emotion.

Below are the absentees:

Liverpool

Jeremie Frimpong Conor Bradley Alexander Isak Giovanni Leoni Joe Gomez (remains a doubt)

Manchester City

John Stones Josko Gvardiol Mateo Kovacic Jeremy Doku Savinho Bernardo Silva (remains a doubt)

Antoine Semenyo's record and Anfield storyline

For Ghanaian followers, Antoine Semenyo brings extra intrigue.

The forward is available and carries a strong scoring record against the Merseyside outfit, finding the net three times in four league meetings, including a brace earlier this term.

A goal here would place him in unique company. He could become the first player to score at Anfield against Liverpool for two different teams within one Premier League season after switching from Bournemouth in January.

History, however, offers a warning. City have managed only two victories in their last 38 visits to this ground, a trend that underlines how tough this trip can be, according to Flashscore.

Liverpool vs Man City to produce goals

Prince George Koffie, a CAF License A coach, shared his thoughts on the game with YEN.com.gh:

"Liverpool may not be flawless, but they are a very different side from the one brushed aside at the Etihad in the first round. With City struggling on the road, feeling the effects of a busy schedule, and missing key defenders, Arne Slot’s men have a real chance to deal another blow to Guardiola’s title push.

"Salah has rediscovered top form, Wirtz is pulling the strings superbly, and Ekitike is thriving alongside the German, giving the hosts enough firepower to match City stride for stride in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

"Still, the visitors carry their own threat. Semenyo is in scorching form, Omar Marmoush comes in fresh from a midweek brace, and Erling Haaland is back available, so goals at both ends look highly likely."

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City

YEN.com.gh earlier shared TV broadcast details for Sunday’s Liverpool vs Man City clash.

Viewers can follow the game on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Football, or SuperSport Maximo, depending on their DStv or GOtv package.

