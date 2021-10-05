Princess Shyngle has narrated how she lost her baby some months ago

According to her, she felt some pain in her abdomen only to be told her pregnancy was ectopic

She said she had already picked out a name for the baby and had planned shopping and photoshoots

Gambian actress who sometimes bases in Ghana, Princess Shyngle, has recounted how she lost her pregnancy after she was told that it was ectopic.

Taking to her Instagram page, Princess Shyngle indicated that she would have put to birth in December or January 2022 - suggesting that she got pregnant around April 2021.

The actress added that she planned shopping sprees for baby clothes and clothes for herself for a baby bump photoshoot.

According to her, weeks after taking seed, she started feeling some abdominal pain only to be told by doctors that her pregnancy was an ectopic one.

To save her life, she was rushed into surgery to remove the fetus to avoid further complications and possible death.

Princess Shyngle said she went into a state of depression after crying her eyes out for days while grieving the loss of her child.

She however said she got tired of crying after some days and decided to do a photoshoot to uplift her spirit.

Princess Shyngle said she had already picked out a name for her child - Angel -suggesting that she was probably expecting a baby girl.

After sharing a video from her surgery, Princess Shyngle wrote: "This is a video of me when I was so depressed and sad, June 27th 2021 hands down the worst day of my life after celebrating for weeks and preparing for my new bundle, started shopping for baby clothes, shopping for maternity sexy clothes, planning pregnancy photoshoots for when my tummy gets bigger, planning baby shower was so excited that my baby will be born in dec/Jan and be a Capricorn like me. Well God had other plans I rushed to the hospital cuz of severe abdominal pains I was scared for my baby and was praying to God to please protect my baby for me.

when I got to the hospital my worst nightmare came to reality the doctor told me that I had an ectopic pregnancy and if they don’t rush me in for surgery immediately my Fallopian tube will burst and I’ll have internal bleeding and die immediately , I cried, my heart was broken, I was like why me God why I called my mom immediately we both cried and she prayed for me so I was rushed in.

Woke up the next morning with the worst pain, stitches on my tummy, I couldn’t use the bathroom or even walk, I was alone all by myself no one there for me or to take care of me it was hard. But few days later I was tired of crying and being sad and depressed so I got out of my bed , showered put on makeup, wear a wig, wore my sexy lingerie and decided to take pictures and videos to uplift myself and it worked.

I named my baby ANGEL I would have been 6/7 months pregnant with ANGEL now. I’m sharing my story today to uplift someone out there going through it right now, whatever it is don’t give up don’t allow depression to win, it’s hard I know but just put your head up and be strong it’s going to get better I promise you just put your trust in God. Deleting soon."

Colleagues and fans of the actress took to the comment section to console her.

Big Brother Naija star, symply_tacha commented: "God is with you always"

belindadzattah also wrote: "Babe God is with you all the time"

_taiwobankole had this to say: "thank you for lifting my spirit..the words of encouragement came at the right time"

