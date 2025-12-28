Mohammed Kudus has contributed nine goal involvements for Tottenham despite the club’s struggles in the Premier League

Spurs sit 14th in the EPL table under mounting pressure, but Kudus remains one of their standout performers

As 2025 ends, the Ghana star’s consistency and goal output are the main areas under review

Following Mohammed Kudus’ high-profile move from West Ham United to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2025, expectations were understandably high.

The Ghana international arrived in North London as one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the Premier League, and while Tottenham’s season has been turbulent, Kudus has still managed to make his presence felt.

Kudus' 2025/26 stats

So far, Kudus has registered three goals and six assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for Spurs, according to Transfermarkt.

In the Premier League alone, he has contributed two goals and six assists in 16 matches, underlining his growing influence in Tottenham’s attack.

He has also found the net once in five UEFA Champions League outings, while making single appearances in both the EFL Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

According to the BBC, Mohammed Kudus is now set for another league appearance when Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday, December 28, a fixture that comes at a critical time for the club.

Spurs currently sit 14th in the Premier League standings with 22 points after 17 matches, a position far below expectations and one that has intensified scrutiny on head coach Thomas Frank.

Pressure has mounted significantly in recent weeks, with even Lord Sugar, a former Tottenham owner, publicly calling for Frank’s dismissal and urging the club to appoint Jürgen Klopp.

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the dugout has made consistency difficult, but Kudus has remained one of the few bright spots in an otherwise underwhelming campaign.

Now, as the year draws to a close, it is fair to assess whether Mohammed Kudus has been impressive in his debut months at Spurs.

There is little doubt that he has shown flashes of his quality; his close control, direct running, and creative instincts have often lifted Tottenham in tight matches. However, there is still room for improvement.

Consistency remains the key area where Kudus can elevate his game further. While his assist numbers are encouraging, increasing his goal tally would significantly strengthen his overall impact, especially for a team struggling for cutting edge in the final third.

Beyond club football, 2025 has not been a disappointing year for Kudus internationally. He played a pivotal role in guiding Ghana to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, showcasing leadership and maturity on the big stage.

That success, however, was tempered by disappointment as the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, a major setback for both player and country.

Overall, despite Tottenham’s struggles, Mohammed Kudus has shone in moments and remains a vital asset. With greater consistency and more goals, the talented midfielder could still end the season as one of Spurs’ standout performers.

