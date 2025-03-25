Samuel Osei Kuffuor, in a video, flaunted an orange Porsche Panamera 4s as he arrived at Bawaleshi Park on Monday, March 24, 2025

The retired footballer stepped out of his vehicle and was accompanied by an unknown individual as he made his way to the pitch for a football game

Since his retirement, Samuel Osei Kuffuor has amassed numerous properties and cars after making significant investments in business ventures

Retired Ghanaian legendary footballer Samuel Osei Kuffuor has courted attention after a video of him with one of his expensive luxurious cars surfaced on social media.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Bayern Munich and AS Roma defender flaunted an orange Porsche Panamera 4s as he arrived at Bawaleshi Park on Monday, March 24, 2025, for a friendly football match with his associates.

Samuel Osei Kuffuor, sporting a Bayern Munich jersey, shorts and football boots, stepped out of his vehicle and was accompanied by an unknown individual as he made his way to the pitch for the game.

The retired footballer later stopped to converse with an old man sitting on a chair before entering the football pitch for the football match.

Samuel Osei Kuffuor's Porsche Panamera 4s, which costs over $100k per several checks on the internet, is among the numerous properties he has amassed since he retired from professional football in 2009 after a 16-year successful career at the highest level in European football.

Following his official retirement from professional football, Osei Kuffuor made significant investments in multiple business ventures, which yielded massive returns for him and his family. In addition to the money he had already saved from his playing career, he created more sources of income for himself.

Alongside Asamoah Gyan, Anthony Baffoe, Tony Yeboah, Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari and a few others, Osei Kuffuor is regarded as arguably one of the wealthiest retired footballers in Ghana.

The 2001 UEFA Champions League winner with Bayern Munich's net worth is estimated between $1 million and $9 million.

He is also one of the prominent members of renowned businessman, Dr Osei Kwame Despite's exclusive East Legon Executive Fitness Club, a group comprising some of the wealthiest men who live in the residential communities in the East Legon community of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

He has a mansion estimated to be worth $2 million and cars worth over $300, 000. The retired footballer has also established several businesses including the Godiva International School, which is located in the prime East Legon area of Accra.

Below is the video of Samuel Osei Kuffuor flaunting his expensive Porsche Panamera 4s:

