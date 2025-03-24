An attack on a Forestry Commission Rapid Response team by armed illegal miners in the Offin Shelterbelt Forest Reserve in the Ashanti Region has sparked public outrage.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Joy News reported that one officer sustained a deep machete wound to his knee during an ambush by the illegal miners.

The incident on March 23 occurred when the team entered the reserve to halt fresh illegal mining activities.

Prior to their entry, they had captured footage of some of the armed individuals manning a barrier at the forest’s entrance.

However, upon venturing deeper into the reserve, they discovered that a group of the miners had laid an ambush in the bush.

The yet-to-be-identified victim is currently receiving medical treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The Offin Shelterbelt Forest Reserve has been a hotspot for illegal mining, which continues to pose a severe threat to the country’s forest reserves and water bodies.

The Forestry Commission, in collaboration with security agencies, has been leading operations to curb the destruction of these protected areas.

Authorities are yet to comment on the attack and whether any arrests have been made.

Source: YEN.com.gh