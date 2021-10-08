NLA starts licensing for operators of private lotto for 2021/2022

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has started licensing private lotto operators for the 2021/2022 licensing year.

According to the NLA, the process has begun with the pre-qualification phase already completed.

In a statement released on Thursday, October 14, 2021, the NLA has requested that Operators of Private Lotto (OPLs) who participated in the pre-qualification process to visit their operation offices pick up their application forms.

The statement which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that November 1, 2021, is the deadline for the submission of licensing application forms.

Read the full statement below:

"The National Lottery Authority (NLA) wishes to announce the completion of the Pre-Qualification phase for licensing of all operators of private lotto (OPL) for the 2021/2022 licensing year.

Subsequently, all OPLs who submitted their duly completed Pre-Qualification Forms to NLA are hereby requested to contact the Operations office at the NLA Head Office, Fortune House First floor, Accra for Licensing Application Forms and Payment Terms.

The deadline for submission of duly completed Licensing Application Forms and for making payments is October 29, 2021. Licensing of OPLs for the 2021/2022 licensing year will commence on November 1, 2021.

NLA would like to encourage OPLs to take steps to regularize their operations. Effective 1st November 2021, NLA, in collaboration with the security services, will clamp down on all unlicensed lottery operators to sanitize the lotto industry.:"

Source: Yen.com.gh