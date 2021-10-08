Akufo-Addo to swear-in Dampare as substantive IGP today

Akufo-Addo is expected to swear in COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the substantive IGP

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place today Friday, October 8, 2021

COP Dampare has been acting IGP since August 1, 2021

According to a report filed by 3News.com, the president will seal by ending Dampare's acting role as the Inspector General of police.

The president's confirmation of Dampare will come as a joy to a lot of Ghanaians who are well pleased with his work since he took over the position on August 1, 2021.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Photo credit: Akufo-Addo and Ghana Police Service

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President Akufo-Addo has announced that he would soon confirm the acting Inspector General of Police(IGP), George Akuffo Dampare fully.

In a report filed by 3news.com, the president said he has so far vindicated his decision to appoint him as the acting IGP after James Oppong Boanuh.

Akufo-Addo seems pleased with the performance of Dampare in his acting position.

“He has so far vindicated my decision to appoint him,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Dampare appointed when as IGP

On August 1, Dr. Greorge Akuffo Dampare begun to serve as the acting IGP after he was appointed on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Prior to his new appointment, he was a Commissioner of Police (COP) and the senior-most police officer (in terms of ranking) after the just retired IGP, having served in the service for 31 years.

He joined the service as a Constable in December 1990, aged 20, and rose through the ranks aided by his completion of various courses and programs of study.

The short-term Dampare-led police administration has received a lot of admiration from Ghanaians following the swift and timely manner they respond to crime cases and the release of information across all the social media platforms.

Under Dampare, some key reshuffling has taken place in some units of the service established to enhance community policing.

