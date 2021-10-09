Woman Denied Kidney Transplant after Refusing to Take COVID-19 Vaccine

According to the kidney recipient, she did not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine because of her religious belief

UCHealth debunked Lutali by confirming that transplant recipients should be vaccinated because recipients are at significant risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as being hospitalised and dying from the virus

Lutali's scuffle with the hospital came barely days after TUKO.co.ke reported that a US couple was denied service at a restaurant after refusing to remove their face mask

A Colorado-based woman recently made headlines after she was denied a very important surgery because she refused to be given the COVID-19 vaccine

The lady said her religious belief could not allow her to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: UGC.

God over COVI-19 vaccine

Well, the lady, identified as Leilani Lutali did not want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine owing to her religious belief but that caused her more pain after doctors refused to serve her because of the same.

According to Fox13 News, the lady who is suffering from a stage five kidney disease which puts her at risk of dying said no to the COVID-19 vaccine because of the role that fetal cell lines have played in the development of vaccines.

YEN.com.gh understands several types of cell lines created decades ago using fetal tissue are widely used in medical manufacturing.

However, the cells in them today are clones of the early cells, a move that gave Lutali chills, hence her move.

The lady said her religious beliefs could not allow her to take the vaccine. Photo: Fox13News.

COVID-19 Vaccine For Everyone

"As a Christian, I can't support anything that has to do with abortions of babies, and the sanctity of life for me is precious," Lutali said in an interview.

According to UCHealth, transplant recipients should be vaccinated because recipients are at significant risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as being hospitalised and dying from the virus.

The aforementioned report was confirmed by UCHealth spokesman Dan Weaver.

Medic disclosed that unvaccinated donors could also pass COVID-19 to the recipient even if they initially tested negative for the virus.

Even though Lutali was denied being vaccinated, transplant centres in Washington, Vermont, Massachusetts and Alabama have policies requiring that recipients of things such as kidneys be vaccinated before surgeries.

According to The Guardian, the Texas-based couple recently learnt the hard way after being denied services at a restaurant for refusing to take off their face masks.

Wife Natalie disclosed they had just checked in at Hang Time, a popular bar and restaurant in Rowlett, 20 miles outside Dallas, Texas for a rare outing when they were met with a rude shock.

Natalie revealed that they are both fully vaccinated but had their masks on during the trip to the restaurant to protect their four-month-old son, who is immunocompromised.

Lutali's sentiments were supported by many netizens. Photo: Fox13News.

Mask On, No Service

The couple could not believe their eyes and ears when a waiter at the eatery asked them to take their face masks off.

“Our waitress came over, sat down next to me and said, ‘Our manager told me to come over because I am nicer than he is … But this is political and I need you to take your masks off,’” Natalie said.

Natalie, hubby and their friends said they did not want to remove their face masks but were surprised when they were asked to leave the establishment.

Westers' quandaries irked many netizens who took to different platforms to condemn the restaurant.

Source: Yen Newspaper