A swarm of bees injured 41 people, including four police officers, at the Gomoa Blessed Police Station

One critical injury was reported as a man attempted to spray bees, narrowly avoiding serious harm

The affected community called for better precautions following the bee attack in Gomoa East District

Bees attacked Daavi Blessed Police Station at Gomoa Amoada Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

One person was left in critical condition, while 40 others, including four police officers, sustained injuries after the bee attack on February 25.

Police station in Gomoa East suffers bee attack. Credit: A.r.a.k.e.l.s.h.o.t.s, CC BY-SA 4.0

Source: UGC

Reports indicate that the bees had been hiding inside a faculty tipper parked beside the station.

The swarm spread and attacked residents after the vehicle owner opened the bonnet, resulting in multiple stings.

Adom News reported that one person tried to spray the bees but narrowly escaped serious harm.

The community is fearing for the life of one of the injured persons.

“One person is in critical condition and urgently needs medical attention, or he could die,” an eyewitness said to Adom News.

The eyewitness also said the bees attacked animals, killing three fowls, and described how officers were trapped by the swarm for three hours, left hungry and vulnerable during the ordeal.

The incident has left the community shaken and raised concerns over the need for better precautions when dealing with aggressive bees in public areas.

What should you do if attacked by bees?

According to Agrilife Extension, some key things you should do when attacked by bees are:

Run and get to shelter as quickly as you can.

Once you’ve escaped the swarm, remove any stingers from your skin as soon as possible

Seek medical attention immediately, especially if you experience hives, swelling around the throat or face, or difficulty breathing.

Past bee attacks

Most notably, on December 14, 2025, one person died following a bee attack on supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region after a campaign programme.

The deceased was a chief who was riding a motorbike when he was attacked.

The attack occurred shortly after the party concluded its campaign activities in readiness for the scheduled Kpandai election rerun, which has since been suspended by the Supreme Court.

On December 12, a bee attack has reportedly left two people paralysed, with five others, including a chief, hospitalised in Afram Plains North, causing varying degrees of injury.

A bee attack at Afram Plains in the Eastern Region left two people paralysed

Source: Getty Images

Several victims of the bee attack were reportedly rushed to the Abotanso Community Clinic in the Eastern Region for treatment.

Some of the victims were later transferred to the Donkokrom Presbyterian Hospital for further treatment. Among the victims was the purported chief of the area.

Bees attack BECE candidates

YEN.com.gh reported that a swarm of wild bees attacked candidates writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the Wa School for the Deaf centre on June 13.

This attack left two students injured and disrupted the exam sitting.

The incident occurred shortly after the English-language paper when staff from the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) pruned a tree near the examination centre, disturbing a beehive.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh