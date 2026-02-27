Watching football live inside a stadium offers a completely different atmosphere compared to viewing it at home or in a pub

The noise, the tension, the shared emotion - it’s an experience that simply cannot be replicated on a screen

But beyond the excitement lies a pressing question: how much does it actually cost the average supporter to watch teams like Arsenal, City and other top-flight giants in action?

Since its launch in 1992, the Premier League has grown into a global obsession. What started as England’s new top flight has become a weekend ritual for millions across continents.

The drama, fierce rivalries and breathtaking goals keep viewers glued to their screens.

Yet beyond the action on the grass, another feature stands out. The stadiums are almost always full.

From Old Trafford to the Etihad, from Anfield to the Emirates, and from Stamford Bridge to Craven Cottage, seats are rarely empty. Matchday feels like a festival.

Back home in Ghana, the picture looks very different. Even traditional powerhouses such as Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko struggle to draw the crowds they once commanded. Many venues remain half-filled on most weekends.

That contrast raises a simple question. How much does it actually cost to watch a Premier League match live, especially when the big clubs are involved?

Premier League ticket prices for top 6

According to the BBC, supporters of the six wealthiest Premier League sides now pay an average of £74 per ticket.

Data from UEFA’s European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report shows that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham earned about 19 per cent more from ticket sales in 2025 compared to 2024.

Among them, Arsenal, who set an unwanted record after drawing with Wolves, generate the highest revenue per supporter, with an average price of £89 per seat.

Liverpool recorded the sharpest rise in matchday income. The Merseyside club posted a 27 per cent increase, reaching £120 million.

These figures cover domestic and European fixtures and include both general admission and hospitality packages.

Here is how the average costs compare:

Club Average ticket cost Arsenal £89 (GHS 1,287.92) Chelsea £84 (GHS 1,215.56) Liverpool £74 (GHS 1,070.85) Man City £58 (GHS 839.32) Man United £61 (GHS 882.73) Tottenham £76 (GHS 1,099.80)

Arsenal, Chelsea lead as Man City offer best value

Based on these numbers, attending matches involving Arsenal and Chelsea demands the deepest pockets.

Manchester City, who could face a shock relegation, offers the lowest average among this group at a cool half-filled.

Meanwhile, the league continues to thrive financially, even as debates around affordability grow louder.

For fans in England and abroad, the experience inside those packed arenas remains priceless.

