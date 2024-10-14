Empress Gifty was announced as a guest on the October 13 edition of Onua Showtime

The singer couldn't honour the invitation, disappointing her host and several fans looking forward to the show

Her team has issued a statement explaining the events that caused her to miss the Onua TV disappointment

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty was expected to appear on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime on October 13 despite the tension surrounding their relationship.

The highly-anticipated interview would have been their first on-screen moment after their employment-related issues.

Many fans suspected that Nana Ama McBrown's relationship with Empress Gifty had taken a nosedive after the former left Despite Media.

The network's decision to recruit Empress Gifty as Nana Ama Mcbrown's replacement raised many suspicions. The highly anticipated interview was tipped to help ease the tension.

Some fans felt the last-minute decision was an intentional ploy to sabotage McBrown, who shared her disappointment on the show.

According to a team member from Empress Gifty's camp, the singer's decision was tied to a critical health emergency involving her daughter.

"It wasn't by any malice. We've heard people propound theories. Some think someone from another station may have stopped her. They're very good friends and support each other."

Fans react to Nana Ama McBrown and Empress Gifty's issues

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Edem Tsotsorme's attempt to justify Empress Gifty's absence from Nana Ama McBrown's highly anticipated Onua Showtime.

Eunice Barnes said:

"People should understand that things do happen. Especially if it involves her daughter, will do the same. If you are a mother , you will understand her."

Kojo Nkrumah Jnr remarked:

"You go explain taya, you go explain explain explain no evidence 🙄"

Godiswithme Nti Kofi noted:

"Must we blog on this. Now she is the host of the United showbiz and You want her to go on Onua TV showtime"

Nana Twumwaa added:

"She did not try at all at lest call Mcbrown and say something"

Nana Ama McBrown chides Akonoba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that viral TikTok star Akonoba had reconnected with Nana Ama McBrown on the Onua Showtime.

The Onua Showtime host used the opportunity to express her frustrations about Akonoba's failure to invite her to his younger brother's funeral and his rumoured wedding.

