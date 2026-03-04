Latifa Salifu has been granted GH₵200,000 bail with two sureties after being arrested over the alleged theft of a newborn at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra

The suspect, who was remanded after her initial court appearance, was seen leaving the DOVVSU premises following fresh proceedings on March 4, 2026

Meanwhile, the rescued baby has been reunited with his mother after receiving medical care at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Latifa Salifu, a young woman allegedly involved in the baby theft incident at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra, has been granted GH₵200,000 bail with two sureties.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, for allegedly stealing a newborn baby at the Mamprobi Polyclinic.

She was subsequently held in the custody of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) as the police investigated the incident.

Latifa Salifu was later arraigned before the court on Friday, February 20, 2026, and subsequently remanded. The authorities believe she holds the key to cracking the case.

In a video shared on Instagram by @tinanewsgh, a content creator, Latifa Salifu was seen departing the DOVVSU premises following her appearance in court on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

"The suspect who allegedly stole a newborn baby at Mamprobi Polyclinic departs the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) following her court proceedings. She has been granted bail in the sum of GH₵200,000 with two sureties," the content creator wrote in the caption of the video.

Background on the Mamprobi baby theft case

The troubling incident at Mamprobi reportedly occurred on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and has since dominated online conversations, drawing the attention of security authorities.

The case centres on the alleged disappearance of a newborn, who was reportedly taken by a middle-aged woman said to have been posing as a nurse.

According to online discussions, the child’s mother had undergone surgery and was reportedly recovering when the unfortunate events at the hospital took place.

Witnesses described the scene at the Mamprobi Polyclinic as emotional, with the mother visibly shaken, while her relatives and hospital administrators engaged in urgent discussions behind closed doors.

Mamprobi Baby reunited with mother after theft

After the baby was rescued following Latifa's arrest, he was taken to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further medical care to ensure everything was in order. After staying in the hospital for close to a week, the baby was discharged.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, visited the baby and mother before they were discharged. She paid all the infant’s medical bills.

Precious Ankomah, the mother, and the baby returned home to meet excited friends and family members, who sprayed Precious Ankomah with white powder, a sign of victory in Ghanaian culture.

Neighbours of Mamprobi Polyclinic baby thief baffled

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Sukura residents expressed their bewilderment following the arrest of Latifa Salifu for alleged baby theft.

Her neighbours described her as a calm and peaceful person, raising questions about the possible motive behind her actions.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with different people expressing complex views on the downsides of judging character based on calmness.

