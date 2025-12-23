Nigeria kick off their AFCON Group C campaign against Tanzania, aiming to extend a perfect head-to-head record

With Victor Osimhen fit and firing, the Super Eagles face a Tanzania side desperate to spring a surprise in the tournament opener

Teams news, date, venue, and TV networks showing the game have been detailed

Nigeria begin their Africa Cup of Nations Group C campaign on Tuesday, December 23, with a showdown against Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif de Fès in Morocco.

The three-time champions arrive with strong expectations after an impressive qualification run and a runner-up finish at the last tournament, while the Taifa Stars are eager to prove they can compete with the continent’s elite.

According to Wikipedia, the Super Eagles topped their qualifying group and will be confident heading into this opener, especially given their flawless historical record against Tanzania.

Nigeria have beaten the East Africans in every previous meeting, including a narrow 1-0 victory at the 2016 AFCON.

Tanzania, however, come into the tournament with growing belief after qualifying for a third consecutive finals and will aim to frustrate their more fancied opponents with discipline and organisation.

Nigeria vs. Tanzania: Team news

Nigeria are expected to line up in a familiar 4-4-2 system under head coach Eric Chelle. With Maduka Okoye left out of the squad, Stanley Nwabili is tipped to start in goal.

The defensive unit should feature Zaidu Sanusi and Bright Osayi-Samuel at full-back, with Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey forming a strong central partnership.

In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi is likely to anchor proceedings alongside Alex Iwobi, offering both defensive cover and creativity. Out wide, Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman are expected to provide pace and cutting edge.

Up front, the Super Eagles' biggest threat will be Victor Osimhen, who has confirmed his fitness and readiness, partnering striker Adams Arokodare.

Tanzania are also expected to deploy a 4-4-2 formation. Goalkeeper Yakoub Suleiman should start behind a back line marshalled by captain Bakari Mwamnyeto.

The midfield will rely on energy and work rate, with Feisal Salum tasked with linking play, while experienced forward Mbwana Samatta leads the attack.

Both sides head into the fixture with no injury or suspension concerns, giving the coaches full selection freedom.

How to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania match

According to Goal, fans worldwide will be able to follow the AFCON Group C opener live across multiple platforms. The match kicks off at 17:30.

In the United States, the match will be available on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN Sports. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch via Channel 4, while Canadian audiences have access through beIN Sports, Fubo, and Fanatiz.

In Australia, coverage will be provided by beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect. Across Africa, broadcasters include SuperSport, DStv, SABC, and Maximo in South Africa.

Fans in the UAE can tune in on beIN Sports, while Indian viewers can stream the match on Fancode.

With Nigeria chasing a strong opening statement and Tanzania aiming to upset the odds, the Group C curtain-raiser promises an intriguing contest in Fès.

