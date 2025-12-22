Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Ejisu MP John Kumah, has explained why she remarried in a lavish ceremony

The bride looked exquisite in a corseted Kente gown and an elegant hairstyle for their private wedding event

Social media users have commented on Lilian Kumah and Samuel Aryeequaye's Thanksgiving video on Facebook

Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Member of Parliament John Kumah, has spoken after her new marriage.

The Ghanaian preacher has explained why she married so soon after losing her first love in tragic circumstances.

John Kumah's widow, Lilian, explains why she married Samuel Aryeequaye a year after her first husband's death.

Lilian Kumah discusses loneliness after John's death

Lilian Kumah, who tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 19, 2025, has explained that her children prayed to God to give her a man to comfort her.

In a viral video, she spoke about how God had answered her prayers and given her a man who understands and loves her unconditionally.

The new celebrity bride explained that she did not know her new husband beforehand, and explained that they had met during a business meeting.

She emphasised that Samuel Aryeequaye was not a replacement for John Kumah, but a man God had given her to help her fulfil her purpose in life.

Lilian Kumah says her new husband, Samuel Aryeequaye, is not a substitute for John Kumah in a viral video.

She stated:

"Over the years, if you have known me, you know that I believe in forward ever, backwards never. I prayed to God that I could not go out or stay anywhere. I have made up my mind that I will move forward at all costs. I will not allow pain to cage me.

"I had never met Samuel before, and I didn’t know him. It was love at first sight, and I was only here when they arrived for an alliance or business. He started after me as soon as he noticed me, but fortunately, I was ready. God provided a very modest and kind man in response to our plea.

"He is not a substitute. No one expressed a desire for a successor. God provides a companion at every stage of life, and I am grateful that He has given me a young man who is brave, visionary, and modest."

Lilian Kumah weds Samuel Aryeequaye in kente

Meanwhile, the late John Kumah’s widow, Lilian Kumah, looked a decade younger as she remarried after mourning him for over a year.

The new bride, who has made headlines since a secret recording of her private ceremony emerged, turned heads in a sleeveless orange corseted gown that highlighted her waist.

Lilian Kumah, who is now officially called Lilian Aryeequaye, wore a coloured short-length hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

John Kumah's daughter's reacts after Lilian remarries

The smart and intelligent daughter of the late politician looked regal in a lace gown and a cute hairstyle to support her mom.

Some social media users congratulated the preachers after the video emerged online, amid mixed reactions to the online clips.

