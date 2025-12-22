A fire outbreak at Abuakwa Manhyia in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region has caused six deaths

The Assembly Member for Abuakwa Manhyia, Evans Opoku, spoke to the press about the tragic incident

Fire officers from the Nkawie and Twedie Fire stations were dispatched to the scene to fight the inferno

Six people, including a three-month-old baby, died in a fire at Abuakwa Manhyia in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The fire, which swept through an apartment, occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on December 22, 2025.

Six people, including a three-month-old baby, die in a fire at Abuakwa Manhyia. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service/South_agency

Source: Getty Images

The cause of the fire incident is yet to be investigated.

Citi News reported that the Assembly Member for Abuakwa Manhyia, Evans Opoku, said the incident was reported to him shortly after power was restored to parts of the Ashanti Region following a temporary power cut on December 21.

Fire officers from the Nkawie and Twedie Fire stations were dispatched to the scene to bring the blaze under control.

However, the victims were reportedly trapped in the apartment at the time of the fire, resulting in their deaths.

Police have since identified the charred bodies and are making arrangements to convey them to the morgue as investigations into the incident continue.

Source: YEN.com.gh