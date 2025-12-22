Bright Simons has alleged rising tensions within John Mahama's government over proposed constitutional changes

The Constitutional Review Committee reportedly recommended extending presidential terms from four to five years

Some Ghanaians have strongly opposed the alleged proposal, voicing their disapproval on social media

Vice President of Imani Africa, Bright Simons, has alleged that tensions are simmering in President John Mahama's administration over the purported proposed changes in Ghana's constitution.

According to the renowned policy analyst, the tensions are about recommendations made by the eminent panel of the Constitutional Review Committee to shift presidential terms from four to five years.

"Word on the street is that there is a bit of tension at the highest levels of government about a few of the recommendations made for changes to the Ghanaian constitution by an eminent panel. Such as a rumoured shift to a 5-year term for future Presidents.," he wrote on X.

The Imani vice president made these remarks ahead of the presentation of the final report of the Constitutional Review Committee on Monday, December 22, 2025, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The Constitutional Review Committee, chaired by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, executive director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), was tasked by President Mahama early this year to review the 1992 Constitution and propose reforms to strengthen Ghana’s democratic governance framework.

The presentation of the report brings to a close many months of nationwide consultations and technical analysis conducted by the eminent panel of the committee.

Other members of the committee include Justice Sophia Adinyira, a retired Supreme Court Justice; Professor Kwame Karikari; Charlotte Osei, the former Electoral Commission chairperson; Dr Godwin Djokoto; Ibrahim Tanko Amidu; Dr Esi Ansah; and Dr Rainer Akumperigeya.

Ghanaians reject alleged 5-year presidential term

Following Bright Simons' post, some Ghanaians on X thronged the comment sections to register their disapproval of the alleged five-year presidential term proposed by the Constitution Review Committee.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Dereal_ZAMI said:

"What's the tension if the people made that recommendation? I thought members of this government wanted the people to decide, hence the townhall meetings?."

@_ghanaprince also said:

"No way. If we have another Akuffo Addo in the future, he shouldn’t spend 5 years. We should maintain the 4 years and eliminate the 8 years limits. Thar way a prez that does well will be rewarded to stay in office for long, a failed one will be voted out quickly."

@Abiamka_GH commented:

"5-year term for what? 4 years is enough for any serious president to put systems in place, and if the person gets a mandate for another 4 years, it is enough for serious transformation. We should resist unnecessary changes to the Constitution."

NDC refutes alleged Mahama third-term agenda

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, had dismissed claims of a third-term agenda for President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on Channel One TV, Fifi Kwetey reaffirmed the NDC's commitment to Ghana's constitutional order and democratic principles.

He assured Ghanaians that the party would not support any constitutional amendment to extend President Mahama's term in office.

