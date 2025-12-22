Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Florence Obinim has courted attention after flaunting her new look in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Florence Obinim: Gospel Singer Flaunts New Look As She Promotes Upcoming Church Event in Tema

Source: TikTok

On Sunday, December 21, 2025, the gospel musician, who returned to Ghana from abroad, held a TikTok live session to promote an upcoming event at her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim's International God's Way Church.

In a video, Florence Obinim flaunted her slim figure in a beautiful red dress as she extended invitations to Ghanaians to attend the event at the church in Tema, Accra.

The gospel singer also showed off her new facial look as she expressed her excitement. The footage of her new look garnered mixed reactions from many fans online.

The TikTok video of Florence Obinim flaunting her new look is below:

Bishop Obinim defends Florence over online criticisms

Florence Obinim's latest public sighting comes months after Bishop Daniel Obinim defended her amid criticisms against her and their marriage on social media.

In a TikTok video shared on September 29, 2025, the controversial prophet established that the smear campaign against his wife was unfair.

He noted that his 21-year-old marriage with Florence was as strong as ever, contrary to rumours from many Ghanaians.

The International Godsway church founder said he was unbothered if people ridiculed his wife's looks and criticised her mistakes. However, he warned that he would not tolerate any more slander about their marriage.

While speaking about his wife's ordeal, Obinim noted that his past scandals had brought disrepute to him and his wife.

Obinim, the founder of International Godsway Church, admitted that he once cheated on his wife, but they've put their past behind them, and their love is now growing stronger.

Source: YEN.com.gh