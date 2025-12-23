A cat has once again stirred reactions among football fans across Africa after predicting the outcome of Nigeria's AFCON Group C opening match against Tanzania

The feline oracle had earlier offered forecasts for three games, with only one prediction turning out correct

Nicknamed “Oracle Whiskers”, Nimbus Pronos has nonetheless built a growing reputation in Europe for its impressive knack for accurately calling football results

A mysterious cat called Nimbus Pronos has returned to the spotlight, once again blending football, fun, and superstition in a way that keeps fans talking.

Known by many as Oracle Whiskers, the feline has built a curious following, with supporters tuning in more for amusement than absolute faith in its forecasts.

Nimbus first gained attention in Europe after correctly predicting several high-profile matches, including the FIFA Club World Cup final involving Chelsea and PSG, as well as the Champions League semi-final clash between Barcelona and Inter Milan.

With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) now underway and four of the 52 fixtures already completed, the oracle has turned its focus to Nigeria’s opening Group C match against Tanzania, scheduled for Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

Cat predicts Nigeria vs Tanzania outcome

According to CAF Online, the two nations have only met once at the AFCON finals.

That meeting came in 1980 when hosts Nigeria opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Tanzania in Lagos, a tournament that ended with the Super Eagles lifting their first continental crown. History, however, played no role in Nimbus’ latest ritual.

Three bowls marked 'Nigeria', 'Draw', and 'Tanzania' were placed neatly on a dining table. Video footage showed Nimbus strolling calmly before pausing between the 'Draw' and 'Tanzania' options.

After a brief moment of hesitation, the cat settled on the 'Draw' bowl and began eating, a signal that points could be shared at the Complexe Sportif de Fès. The prediction quickly sparked reactions online.

@michael_fitula cheekily doubted the forecast:

"This cat is a conman; don't trust him 😂😂😂"

@playmakers_tz questioned the logic:

"So this cat doesn't know how to read."

@godwintulugu_j shared:

"😳! This prediction must be a wicked one for Nigeria. 😂"

@babie_collections, a Tanzanian, hoped for the best:

"Oh God, let it be like this, or we win. I will be happy🙌🙌 All the best, my country. 🇹🇿😍🙏"

Watch the prediction:

Mysterious cat's prediction credibility on the line

Scepticism around Nimbus has grown, especially after recent predictions failed to land.

The oracle tipped Mali to defeat Zambia, only for Patson Daka, who injured himself with his goal celebration, to force a 1-1 draw late in the game with a powerful header.

Another forecast suggested South Africa and Angola would share points, yet a 79th-minute strike from Lyle Foster proved otherwise.

Nimbus did manage one correct call, however. Egypt’s win over Zimbabwe followed the script, with the Pharaohs sealing victory through a stoppage-time goal from their talisman, Mohamed Salah, according to Goal.

Beyond superstition, history still favours Nigeria. The Super Eagles remain unbeaten against Tanzania across seven meetings, recording four wins and three draws.

Their most recent clashes came during the 2017 AFCON qualifiers, with a scoreless draw in Dar es Salaam followed by a narrow Nigerian win in Uyo.

Nigeria vs Tanzania match preview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previewed Nigeria’s match against Tanzania, including team news, the date, venue and TV details.

With Victor Osimhen in top form, the Super Eagles face a Tanzania side hoping to cause an upset in the opening game.

