John Kumah’s brother sparked fresh controversy after publicly attacking his late brother’s widow and her new husband, Samuel Aryeequaye

The late Ejisu MP’s widow, Apostle Lilian Owusu, sparked debate on social media after she tied the knot on December 19, 2025

In a video, the late politician's brother blasted Apostle Owusu's new husband for enjoying the fruits of his brother's labour

Late Ghanaian politician John Kumah’s brother has stirred drama on social media after he slammed his widow’s new husband, Samuel Aryeequaye.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu passed away on March 7, 2024, at the age of 45.

According to reports, Kumah was visiting his constituency, Ejisu, located in the Eastern Region of Ghana, when he fell ill.

He was being transported in an ambulance to Accra for further treatment when he passed away.

A former Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm, and Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm where he also served as the Managing Partner.

On December 19, 2025, news broke that John Kumah’s widow, Apostle Lilian Owusu, had remarried.

According to reports, she tied the knot to Samuel Aryeequaye in a private ceremony held in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

Apostle Lilian Owusu’s second marriage occurred approximately 18 months after John Kumah’s death, raising eyebrows on social media.

John Kumah’s brother speaks about widow’s marriage

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on December 22, 2025, John Kumah’s brother slammed his widow for remarrying so quickly after his death.

He stated that under Ghanaian cultural norms, a widow was supposed to grieve for a year after her husband’s burial, which for Lilian Kumah ended in June 2025.

The late politician’s brother expressed scepticism that since June, she had met a new man, fallen in love, and decided to get married, insinuating that they might have been having an affair for a long time.

He added that, based on what John Kumah had done for his wife, which she had admitted, she should have grieved him for a longer period.

John Kumah’s brother slams Samuel Aryeequaye

In another video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the late MP’s brother further aimed at Apostle Lilian Owusu’s new husband, Samuel Aryeequaye.

He expressed anger that all of his brother’s sweat and toil would not be enjoyed by another man who had no hand in building that wealth.

In an angry tone, he slammed the couple for staying in John Kumah’s house, which he had built for his wife and children, noting that under Ghanaian culture, a woman was supposed to move into her husband’s home and not vice versa.

John Kumah’s widow and husband break silence

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that John Kumah’s widow, Apostle Lilian Owusu, and her new husband addressed the controversy surrounding their marriage.

In a video, Apostle Lilian explained how she met her husband and fell in love and said they were unbothered by the criticism on social media.

