Lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner Oliver Barker-Vormawor has made a new claim about Abu Trica's case after the socialite's arrest in Ghana for alleged fraud-related crimes on December 11, 2025.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate who targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by the security agencies to assist in investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor shares Abu's alleged court date

In a Facebook post he shared on Monday, December 22, 2025, Oliver Barker-Vormawor noted that he had received information that Abu Trica would appear before the Gbese District Court in Accra for his extradition hearing.

The controversial lawyer, who has previously vowed to defend the arrested socialite if the US failed to bring former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghana, noted that he was expecting supporters from Swedru to show up at the court in their huge numbers.

He wrote:

"I hear tomorrow Abu Trica will be put before the Gbese District Court. Tomorrow dier Swedru boys go full court."

Oliver's remarks about Abu's case stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mash Sumaila commented:

"Going to fill the court doesn’t change any verdict."

Robotiq Gh said:

"Don’t incite trouble at the court, please. If you think you have a case, diligently go and defend him."

Guyton Lays wrote:

"It will change nothing. A criminal is a criminal even if he wrongs your worse enemy."

