Nana Ama McBrown has recovered from her major arm surgery

She is seen posing with her husband, Maxwell Mensah, in a lovely photo

Maxwell held her waist from behind and McBrown behaved shyly with her hand over her mouth

Lovable Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has recovered from her arm surgery and has returned to Ghana.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress is seen with her husband, Maxwell Mensah behind her holding her waist.

McBrown cupped her mouth with her hand as if she was shy that the husband did that to her.

A collage of McBrown and husband Maxwell Mensah. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her husband, on the other hand, looked excited as he smiled brightly in the photo while holding McBrown’s waist with both hands.

They posed by a waterfall, and it looks like the photo was taken abroad where she had been for some time in order to attend to her broken arm.

McBrown goes for third surgery

McBrown had earlier stirred emotions when she talked about the need for her to go for her third surgery.

In that report by YEN.com.gh, she said she had to go see her doctors for the third time as her situation worsened.

She was involved in a near-fatal accident eight years ago on the N1 Highway with her husband, Maxwell Mensah, who was then her boyfriend.

She suffered a severe injury on her left arm that got her bone fractured.

Calling for prayers

Not long after she revealed the need to travel abroad for her third surgery, some photos of McBrown looking sick popped up online.

She had her whole right hand bandaged, to the extent that she can’t even raise it, let alone use it for anything.

She relaxed in her beautiful home and still looked good despite her condition.

The actress called on Ghanaians to pray for her since she was feeling so much pain.

