ECOWAS chair, Akufo-Addo has admonished West African leaders against dodging the ballot box to come into power

According to Akufo-Addo, it is unacceptable

He added that there is no justification whatsoever for such an action

Winneba - Chairman of Economic Community Of West African States, (ECOWAS), Nana Akufo-Addo has cautioned African leaders against the use of unconstitutional means to come into power.

In a report filed by Starrfmonline.com, President Akufo-Addo said manipulating electoral systems to stay in power as has been witnessed by some African leaders is unacceptable.

He said there is no justification whatsoever for anybody to come to power through any other means rather than through the ballot box.

ECOWAS chair, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo/ Electoral Commission (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Akufo-Addo however, reiterated the commitment of the sub-regional body to ensure term limits are respected while addressing an ECOWAS high-level seminar in Winneba

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“...recessing to power by any other means other than the ballot box remains for me, wholly unacceptable no matter your sensible justification," he said.

The ECOWAS chair added that this viewpoint is strongly affirmed by the commission's supplementary protocol.

He further explained that the protocol frowns on shortcuts to power other than through the ballot box.

Presidential Limits promotes democracy

Akufo-Addo in his capacity as the President of Ghana recently revealed that he will not under any circumstance exceed his term limits.

He expressed his strong support for the existence of term limits for presidents because [of the role it plays in the democracy of the country.

According to Akufo-Addo, term limits promote democracy and bring fresh ideas into the governance process.

“...speaking personally, I support the idea of term limits for Presidents, it prevents abuse of office and coup d’états,” he said.

Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians have been enjoying political stability because they use the ballot box to decide whether to change or maintain a government.

Guinea situation

Speaking on the Guinea situation, Akufo-Addo said he supports the ECOWAS protocols on good governance that outlaws the third-term mandates in any country.

When asked why the regional bloc looked on while Conde changed the constitution to extend his term, Akufo-Addo said, “there are varied reasons for the military intervention, but there is no justification at any stage.”

Source: Yen.com.gh