20 dead Nigerian actors and actresses missed by fans everyday

Nigerian cinema, also known as Nollywood, consists of films made in the country. The industry is known for its talented actors and is considered one of the best in Africa. But unfortunately, some of the actors have died, leaving fans heartbroken. So, who are these celebrities? Learn about the list of dead Nigerian actors and actresses who are remembered fondly by their fans.

Obi Madubogwu, Dan Nkoloagu, Rachel Oniga.

Source: Instagram

A celebrity's death can have the same emotional impact on a fan as the death of a loved one. In addition, most fans develop attachments to actors due to their outstanding performance in specific roles.

Who are the dead Nigerian actors?

Below is a list of 22 dead Nigerian actors and actresses.

1. Sam Loco Efe

Sam Loco Efe.

Source: Instagram

Full name: Sam Loco Efe

Sam Loco Efe Date of birth: 25 December 1945

25 December 1945 Date of death: 7 August 2011

7 August 2011 Age: 66 years (at time of death)

66 years (at time of death) Profession: Actor

Sam Loco Efe was a Nigerian actor, producer and director. He was born on 25 December 1945 and died on 7 August 2011, aged 66. The star was discovered dead in a hotel room on a Sunday morning in 2011.

Sam Loco's films include Tom and Jerry, Owo Blow, I'll Take My Chances, Final World Cup, Osuofia in London and I want to harvest you.

2. Peter Bunor

Peter Bunor.

Source: Facebook

Full name: Peter Bunor

Peter Bunor Date of death: 1 May 2015

1 May 2015 Age: 60 years (at time of death)

60 years (at time of death) Profession: Actor

Actor Cause of death: Stroke complications

Peter Bunor was a famous Nigerian film actor and producer. He died in 2015, at the age of 60, as a result of complications from a stroke he had five years before.

Peter is well-known for his collaborations with other Nollywood stars. His notable collaborations include work with Pete Edochie and Nkem Owoh. Among his films are To Rise Again, Agony of a Mother, Deadly Kiss 2, and Polygamy 2.

3. Justus Esiri

Justus Esiri.

Source: Instagram

Full name: Justus Esiri

Justus Esiri Date of birth: 20 November 1942

20 November 1942 Date of death: 19 February 2013

19 February 2013 Age: 70 years (at time of death)

70 years (at time of death) Profession: Actor

Justus Esiri was a veteran award-winning Nigerian actor. He was born on 20 November 1942 and died on 19 February 2013, aged 70, due to complications from diabetes.

Esiri is considered one of the pillars of Nollywood, with an acting career that goes way back to the 1960s. Some of his notable flicks include Wasted Years, Forever, The Prize and Doctor Bello.

4. Pete Eneh

Pete Eneh.

Source: Facebook

Full name: Pete Eneh

Pete Eneh Date of death: 15 November 2012

15 November 2012 Place of death: Enugu State, Nigeria

Enugu State, Nigeria Cause of death: Complications from a leg amputation

Complications from a leg amputation Profession: Actor

Pete Eneh was a well-known Nigerian actor who was a pioneer of Nollywood's video era. The performer has over 50 acting credits and has starred in several Nollywood films.

Pete worked with established actors like Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwor, and Chinwe Owoh. Some of his film roles include Issakaba, Perfect Temptation 2, Heavy Rain and Royal Palace.

He was mostly known for his roles as an elder, a titled chief, and a traditional ruler. His death was caused by pain following a leg amputation due to infection. He died on 15 November 2012, at the age of 68.

5. Enebeli Elebuwa

Enebeli Elebuwa.

Source: Facebook

Full name: Enebeli Elebuwa

Enebeli Elebuwa Date of birth: 14 February 1947

14 February 1947 Date of death: 4 December 2012

4 December 2012 Age: 65 years (at time of death)

65 years (at time of death) Cause of death: Major stroke

Enebeli Elebuwa was a Nigerian actor. He was born in 1946 in the northern part of Delta State and died on 5 December 2012, aged 66, in a hospital in India.

Elebuwa was among the familiar faces in Nollywood films in the 90s and 2000s. The star was a prolific actor, and his filmography consisted of around 150 movies. Among the popular flicks are Abuja Connection, Mirror in the Sun, Abuja Top Ladies and Against My Blood.

6. Amaka Igwe

Amaka Igwe.

Source: Instagram

Full name: Amaka Igwe

Amaka Igwe Date of birth: 2 January 1963

2 January 1963 Date of death: 28 April 2014

28 April 2014 Age: 51 years (at time of death)

51 years (at time of death) Profession: Actress

Amaka Igwe was a Nollywood actress, film director and broadcasting executive. She was born on 2 January 1963 and died on 28 April 2014, at 51, in Enugu, Nigeria, due to an asthma attack.

The star was recognized as a second-generation filmmaker in Nigerian cinema who helped usher in the video film era. Amaka's acting credits include Rattle Snake, Violated, Solitaire, Infinity Hospital, and Checkmate.

7. Festus Aguebor

Festus Aguebor.

Source: Facebook

Full name: Festus Aguebor

Festus Aguebor Date of death: February 2016

February 2016 Age: In his 70's

In his 70's Profession: Actor

Actor Cause of death: Liver complications

Festus Aguebor's signature white beards were not the only thing outstanding in him. He is among the famous dead actors still recognized in Nollywood today. However, the veteran actor was also known for his talent and hard work.

Filmmakers who collaborated on various projects termed him a skilled creative who gave his all. Festus is known for movies like Society Lady, A Kiss From Rose 2, Family Contract, and My Sweet Heart. Unfortunately, he passed away in February 2016.

8. Muna Obiekwe

Muna Obiekwe.

Source: Instagram

Full name: Muna Obiekwe

Muna Obiekwe Born: 1979

1979 Date of death: 18 January 2015

18 January 2015 Age: 36 years (at time of death)

36 years (at time of death) Cause of death: Kidney disease

Muna Obiekwe was a popular Nigerian performer. He was born in 1979 and died on 18 January 2015 from kidney disease. His death came as a surprise to his fans and family.

He was known in Nigerian films for playing the good boy or the romantic guy. Some of his most well-known films include Men in Love, Eyes of the Gods, and The Princess of My Life.

9. Elder Maya Martins Njubuigbo

Elder Maya Martins Njubuigbo.

Source: Facebook

Full name: Maya Martins Njubuigbo

Maya Martins Njubuigbo Born: 1934

1934 Date of death: 1 October 2016

1 October 2016 Age: 82

82 Profession: Actor

Maya Martins Njubuigbo was a well-known Nigerian actor. He died in October 2016 after a long battle with liver disease. De Prof 2, Indemnity, and Battle of Indemnity are among Njubuigbo's acting credits.

10. Ashley Chijioke Nwosu

Ashley Chijioke Nwosu.

Source: Facebook

Full name: Ashley Chijioke Nwosu

Ashley Chijioke Nwosu Date of birth: 27 November 1957

27 November 1957 Date of death: 21 December 2011

21 December 2011 Age: 54 years (at time of death)

54 years (at time of death) Cause of death: Liver complications

Ashley Chijioke was a well-known Nigerian actor. He was born on 27 November 1957 in Abia State and died on 21 December 2011 from liver complications. Among the films, he appeared in include Blind Love, Passion of Minds, Baby Guards, Stone Love, and A Better Place.

11. Prince James Uche

Prince James Uche.

Source: Facebook

Full name: Prince James Uche

Prince James Uche Born: 1962

1962 Date of death: 8 March 2017

8 March 2017 Age: 55 years (at the time of death)

55 years (at the time of death) Profession: Actor

Prince James Uche is among Nigerian actors and actresses who are dead. He was well-known and adored in the industry.

Prince had been battling diabetes, blindness, high blood pressure, and kidney problems for two years before passing away in March 2017. The star has appeared in Nollywood classics such as Coronation, Lost Kingdoms, and Igodo.

12. Obi Madubogwu

Obi Madubogwu.

Source: Instagram

Full name: Obi Madubogwu

Obi Madubogwu Born: 1970

1970 Date of death: 28 August 2017

28 August 2017 Age: 47 years (at time of death)

47 years (at time of death) Profession: Actor and filmmaker

Obi Madubogwu was a famous and talented Nollywood filmmaker. He had a successful career before succumbing to diabetes and foot ulcers on 28 August 2017.

His acting credits include Tokunboh, The Grave Dust, Sacrifice for Love, Passion of My Blood, and Karashika.

13. Olumide Bakare

Olumide Bakare.

Source: Facebook

Full name: Olumide Bakare

Olumide Bakare Date of birth: 26 November 1953

26 November 1953 Date of death: 22 April 2017

22 April 2017 Age: 63 years (at time of death)

63 years (at time of death) Cause of death: Cardiac arrest

Olumide Bakare was a famous Nigerian actor. He was born on 26 November 1953 and died on 22 April 2017 of heart and lung disease. Bakare made his acting debut in the film Koko Close as Chief Koko.

His acting credits include Maami, Ise Onise, Ofin Kokonla, Last Flight to Abuja, and Kofo the First Lady.

14. Frank Dallas

Frank Dallas.

Source: Facebook

Full name: Frank Dallas

Frank Dallas Born: 1970

1970 Date of death: 19 February 2020

19 February 2020 Age: 50 years (at the time of death)

50 years (at the time of death) Profession: Producer and actor

Frank Dallas was a well-known Nigerian producer and actor. He died in February 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Among the notable films he has appeared in are Emotional Pains, A Night to Remember, Back II Back, Blind Love, Sweet Love, and Hit the Street.

15. Jennifer Omole

Jennifer Omole.

Source: Instagram

Full name: Jennifer Omole

Jennifer Omole Born: 1987

1987 Date of death: 3 January 2020

3 January 2020 Age: 33 years (at the time of death)

33 years (at the time of death) Cause of death: Terminal illness

Terminal illness Profession: Actor

Jennifer Omole is among the Nollywood actors who died in 2020. The 33-year-old actress lived in Spain and appeared in several films there. She was laid to rest in Villarejo de Salvanes, Madrid. Jennifer has appeared in several films, including Stolen Vow, Adamu and Eva.

16. Jim Lawson Maduike

Jim Lawson Maduike.

Source: Facebook

Full name: Jim Lawson Maduike

Jim Lawson Maduike Born: 1971

1971 Date of death: 9 January 2021

9 January 2021 Age: 50 years (at the time of death)

50 years (at the time of death) Profession: Actor

Which Nigerian actor died in 2021? Unfortunately, Jim Lawson was one of the 2021 victims. The veteran actor died on 9 January 2021 after complaining of body pains.

Lawson has appeared in over 150 films since his debut in 2004, including Royal Madness, Runaway Prince, Chest to Chest, Criminal Condition, and Family Must Wait.

17. Dan Nkoloagu

Dan Nkoloagu.

Source: Facebook

Full name: Dan Nkoloagu

Dan Nkoloagu Born: 1937

1937 Date of death: 22 January 2021

22 January 2021 Age: 84

84 Cause of death: Illness

Dan Nkoloagu had served in Nollywood for many years. He is well-known in the community for his roles as a village elder and herbalist. However, according to his son, Dan Nkoloagu Jr., the veteran had several health issues. He died of illness on 22 January 2021, at 84.

Nkoloagu's film credits include 40 Days and 40 Nights, Okada Man, Warriors Heart, and Moments of Tears.

18. Bruno Iwuoha

Bruno Iwuoha.

Source: Instagram

Full name: Bruno Obinna Iwuoha

Bruno Obinna Iwuoha Date of birth: 6 October 1952

6 October 1952 Date of death: 10 April 2021

10 April 2021 Age: 68 years (at the time of death)

68 years (at the time of death) Cause of death: Diabetes

Which Nigerian actor died recently in 2021? Bruno Obinna Iwuoha is another name that made the list of dead Nollywood actors and actresses in 2021. The actor, who had a prolonged battle with diabetes, passed away at the age of 68 in April 2021.

The star has led in numerous films, including Worlds Apart, Magic Cap, Another Bondage, Occultic Battle, and My Portfolio.

19. Rachel Oniga

Rachel Oniga.

Source: Instagram

Full name: Rachel Oniga

Rachel Oniga Date of birth: 23 May 1957

23 May 1957 Date of death: 30 July 2021

30 July 2021 Age: 64 years (at the time of death)

64 years (at the time of death) Cause of death: Heart ailment

Rachel Oniga is a veteran actress who featured in numerous films during her decades-long career. However, the star is among Nollywood actors who died in 2021. The Actor's Guild explained that Oniga had succumbed to typhoid/malaria complications and heart ailment on 30 July 2021.

Some of the films she featured in include Sango, Super Story, Doctor Bello, The Wedding Party and My Village People.

20. Victor Decker

Victor Decker.

Source: Instagram

Full name: Victor Decker

Victor Decker Born: 1949

1949 Died: February 2021

February 2021 Age: 72 years (at the time of death)

72 years (at the time of death) Profession: Actor

Victor Decker is among Nigerian actors who are dead but still remembered by fans. He was 72 years old at the time of his death, but the cause of his death is unknown.

Among Deckers' popular flicks are If I am President and Lotanna.

21. Samuel Obiago

Samuel Obiago.

Source: Facebook

Full name: Samuel Obiago

Samuel Obiago Date of birth: 25 September 1964

25 September 1964 Date of death: 24 December 2021

24 December 2021 Age: 57 years (at the time of death)

57 years (at the time of death) Cause of death: Complications from a stroke

Who is the Nigerian actor that died recently? Sam Obiago is a Nollywood actor that died in December 2021. The star was well-known for playing a wide range of characters in films and television shows.

On the morning of 24 December 2021, the actor died due to complications from a stroke.

Sam Obiang's films include Gifted, Tears Of A King, Woman Of Fire, Ghana Island, Royal Turning Point, Royal Appointment, Bargain, and Combined Forces.

22. David Mela

David Mela.

Source: Facebook

Full name: David Mela

David Mela Place of birth: Benue state, Nigeria

Benue state, Nigeria Date of death: 11 January 2021

11 January 2021 Education: Graduate (Benue state university)

Graduate (Benue state university) Profession: Actor, fashion designer, and model

Who is the popular Nollywood actor that died? David Mela was an upcoming actor that lost his life to an unknown ailment. The star was a favourite among the young fans and was known for Indoor Action, A man's Ego, I think I like you, and Romance Night.

Which Yoruba actress died recently?

Sidikat Odukanwi, also known as Iyabo Oko, was reported dead on social media by her daughter. However, later in an unexpected turn of events, Iyabo Oko's daughter, posted that her mother was not dead.

FAQs about dead Nigerian actors

Which Nigerian actor died recently? Veteran Nollywood star, Chief Lari Williams, died of an unknown illness on Sunday, 27 February 2022. Who is the popular Nollywood actor that died? Romanus Amuta, who played Natty in New Masquerade, died in February 2022. Which Nigerian actor died recently, 2021? Among the celebrity deaths in 2021 include Rachel Oniga, Sound Sultan, Ada Jesus, and Victor Uwaifo. Which Nollywood actor died in December 2021? Karibi Fubara died on 15 December 2021 after battling cancer. Is it true that Ada Jesus died? Unfortunately, yes. The star succumbed to a kidney ailment at the Zenith Medical & Kidney Centre, Abuja, Nigeria, on 21 April 2021. Which Yoruba actor died recently, 2021? Karibi Fubara is a Yoruba entertainer that died recently on 15 December 2021.

Dead Nigerian actors are missed by fans every day. They had talent and graced the screens, but sadly, death took them away. However, these entertainers' legacies will live on through their work.

