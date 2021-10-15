Jay-Z Partners with Tech Incubator of Ghanaian Tech Genius Iddris Sandu

Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners has invested in spatial LABS (sLABS), a tech incubator founded by Ghanaian tech brain, Iddris Sandu

Rapper Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners has invested in spatial LABS (sLABS), a tech incubator founded by Ghanaian entrepreneur and technologist, Iddris Sandu.

Spatial LABS is a tech incubator with a focus on metaverse and blockchain-based products, according to Billboard.

Sandu, 24, develops algorithms for companies like Uber, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram.

According to Complex, Marcy Venture Partners and sLABS will work in tech, culture, and humanity.

Working with celebrities

Apart from Jay-Z, Sandu has worked with a tall list of celebrities. In 2017, the Southern California-raised genius helped hip-hop artist/entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle set up his Marathon Clothing store, a venture that is said to be the world's first “smart store''.

Sandu has also worked as a technical consultant for Kanye West and partnered with Jaden Smith. His work has received wide recognition from several macro-influencers, including the likes of Mayor Eric Garcetti and Barack Obama. He has also worked with Beyoncé's Ivy Park and Rihanna's Fenty line.

Statement by Jay-Z

In a statement issued by Jay-Z, the American rapper said, ''Iddris has a conscious world view and a youth-centric vision that is innovative and refreshing to witness.''

He mentioned that partnering with Sandu on this journey and others is very exciting.

Sandu gained prominence when he developed a mobile software that earned him the attention of former US president Obama and an invitation to the White House, where he received the honorary presidential scholar award while in high school.

Sandu was born and raised in Harbor City, California, with parents from Ghana.

