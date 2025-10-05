Italy working hard to prevent extra US tariffs on pasta
Italy has appealed to Washington and the European Commission in an attempt to dissuade the US from imposing a punitive tariffs on pasta imports, a deeply unpopular measure among producers.
In early September, the United States' Department of Commerce announced plans to impose provisional anti-dumping duties of over 91 percent on pasta from January 2026, on top of the 15 percent already in place.
The decision was part of an investigation into "dumping": alleged commercial practices by certain brands involving exports to the United States at prices below market value.
Italy's foreign ministry said it was "working closely with the companies involved and in consultation with the European Commission to ensure that the US department reviews the provisional duties imposed on our companies".
The Italian embassy in Washington has also intervened to "assist companies in asserting their rights", according to a statement.
The same source underlined the "full willingness of our producers to cooperate with the ongoing investigation".
The prospect of a surcharge has provoked sharp criticism on the peninsula.
Italian Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida denounced "a hyper-protectionist mechanism against our pasta producers".
The country's largest agricultural association Coldiretti meanwhile called the decision a "fatal blow".
These "unacceptable and abusive" measures are "linked to (Donald) Trump's plan to relocate production to the United States," the association said on Saturday, calling on the EU and Rome to "protect a true symbol of the Mediterranean diet".
The US market holds strategic importance for Italian producers, with an estimated value of nearly 671 million euros ($788 million) in 2024, according to Coldiretti, accounting for nearly 17 percent of exports.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.