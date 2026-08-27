Meta is introducing charges for business messages sent through the WhatsApp Business Platform starting October 1, 2026

Utility messages to Ghanaian numbers will cost around $0.0101 each, while marketing messages could reach approximately $0.062 per message

Banks, fintechs, retailers and SMEs that rely heavily on WhatsApp for customer communication face rising operational costs

Ghanaian businesses that depend on WhatsApp to manage customer relationships are facing a shift in how Meta prices the platform, with new charges set to take effect from October 1, 2026.

The changes apply specifically to companies using the WhatsApp Business Platform, previously known as the WhatsApp Business API, which large-scale operators use to handle high volumes of customer interactions.

Meta's new charges for WhatsApp Business messages, effective October 1, 2026, will impact Ghanaian businesses with costs for utility and marketing messages. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Businesses using the standard WhatsApp Business app and ordinary users sending personal messages will not be directly affected.

What the new charges mean for Ghanaian businesses

Under the revised pricing model, service messages that were previously delivered free within WhatsApp's 24-hour customer service window will now attract a fee. The cost varies depending on the type of message sent.

A utility message, such as a payment notification or order update, delivered to a Ghanaian number will cost approximately $0.0101. Marketing messages, which businesses use to reach customers with promotions and offers, will be considerably more expensive at around $0.062 per message.

Although individual message costs appear modest, the financial impact grows quickly at scale. A fintech company sending 500,000 chargeable utility messages could incur approximately $5,050 in Meta fees alone, before accounting for additional charges from third-party software providers or business solution partners.

Who stands to feel the pressure most

Several sectors in Ghana have built significant customer communication infrastructure around WhatsApp. Banks and fintechs use the platform to send transaction alerts and account updates, while retailers rely on it for order confirmations, customer enquiries and sales. Airlines and telecommunications companies also manage routine customer interactions through the platform.

For smaller businesses and startups operating on tight margins, the new charges could prompt a rethink of how WhatsApp fits into their communication strategy, particularly where the platform currently serves as both a customer service and sales channel simultaneously.

Businesses may need to assess which messages are operationally essential and reduce communications that do not directly serve a critical function, as the cost of customer engagement on the platform increases.

Meta's broader shift towards paid business messaging

This development is part of a longer transition Meta began in July 2025, when it replaced a conversation-based pricing structure for business-initiated template messages with a per-message model. The October 2026 update extends that approach by removing the free treatment that had applied to certain service messages within the customer service window.

For Ghanaian companies that have come to treat WhatsApp as a cost-free communication channel, the change marks a meaningful shift in the economics of digital customer engagement.

WhatsApp adds new features for better multi-device use

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that WhatsApp has announced a batch of new features to improve the messaging platform.

Meta said the changes reflect how users now move between devices.

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Source: YEN.com.gh