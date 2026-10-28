B4Bonah's management released an official statement on October 28, 2026, addressing false reports circulating online that the Ghanaian musician had died

The death rumours reportedly stemmed from a birthday flyer that some fans mistook for a funeral poster

Management urged fans, bloggers, and media to stop sharing unverified claims and rely only on official communications from B4Bonah Media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

B4Bonah's management has been forced to step in after false reports of the Ghanaian musician's death began spreading across social media, putting fans into a panic.

Popular Ghanaian musician B4Bonah's management debunks rumours of his death after his birthday flyer causes confusion. Photo source: B4Bonah, Magraheb TV

Source: Facebook

B4Bonah Media (B4BM) released an official press statement on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, firmly denying the claims and urging the public to disregard and refrain from sharing any unverified information about the artiste.

Fredrick Amoako Bonah, widely known as B4Bonah, is a popular Ghanaian musician who recently celebrated his 36th birthday.

He burst onto the music scene in 2017 after releasing his hit song "Dear God", with its remix featuring BET award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

The confusion about his well-being appears to have originated from a birthday flyer whose design some fans interpreted as a funeral announcement, triggering a wave of misinformation online.

B4Bonah's management addresses false death claims

In the statement, management made their position clear, confirming that the reports were entirely false and that musician B4Bonah is alive and in good health.

The statement read:

"Management wishes to clarify that the reports are false."

The team directed fans, media houses, and bloggers to rely solely on official channels for accurate information about the artiste.

"We ask fans, media, and bloggers to disregard these claims and refrain from sharing unverified information," the statement read, adding that all credible updates would come directly from B4Bonah Media.

The TikTok post with the official statement from B4Bonah's management is below:

Fan reactions to B4Bonah death rumours

The false reports drew sharp responses from fans, many of whom were quick to condemn whoever was behind the spread of the misinformation.

Evaaa wrote:

"Some people are miserable!"

Ny said:

"The devil is a liar!!"

WILLIE KINGS commented:

"Never let a bad spirit scare you."

Kumawood actor Fiifi Robertson addresses death rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Kumawood actor Fiifi Robertson, known as Uncle Fii, and his response to false reports of his death after obituary posters circulated online.

The rumours sparked alarm among fans, but Robertson reassured them in a video: “I am not dead.” His heartfelt thanks to those who showed concern turned a distressing hoax into a moment of relief for his followers.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh