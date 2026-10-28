B4Bonah: Popular Ghanaian Musician's Management Debunks Death Rumours After Birthday Flyer Confusion
- B4Bonah's management released an official statement on October 28, 2026, addressing false reports circulating online that the Ghanaian musician had died
- The death rumours reportedly stemmed from a birthday flyer that some fans mistook for a funeral poster
- Management urged fans, bloggers, and media to stop sharing unverified claims and rely only on official communications from B4Bonah Media
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B4Bonah's management has been forced to step in after false reports of the Ghanaian musician's death began spreading across social media, putting fans into a panic.
B4Bonah Media (B4BM) released an official press statement on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, firmly denying the claims and urging the public to disregard and refrain from sharing any unverified information about the artiste.
Fredrick Amoako Bonah, widely known as B4Bonah, is a popular Ghanaian musician who recently celebrated his 36th birthday.
He burst onto the music scene in 2017 after releasing his hit song "Dear God", with its remix featuring BET award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.
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The confusion about his well-being appears to have originated from a birthday flyer whose design some fans interpreted as a funeral announcement, triggering a wave of misinformation online.
B4Bonah's management addresses false death claims
In the statement, management made their position clear, confirming that the reports were entirely false and that musician B4Bonah is alive and in good health.
The statement read:
"Management wishes to clarify that the reports are false."
The team directed fans, media houses, and bloggers to rely solely on official channels for accurate information about the artiste.
"We ask fans, media, and bloggers to disregard these claims and refrain from sharing unverified information," the statement read, adding that all credible updates would come directly from B4Bonah Media.
The TikTok post with the official statement from B4Bonah's management is below:
Fan reactions to B4Bonah death rumours
The false reports drew sharp responses from fans, many of whom were quick to condemn whoever was behind the spread of the misinformation.
Evaaa wrote:
"Some people are miserable!"
Ny said:
"The devil is a liar!!"
WILLIE KINGS commented:
"Never let a bad spirit scare you."
Kumawood actor Fiifi Robertson addresses death rumours
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Kumawood actor Fiifi Robertson, known as Uncle Fii, and his response to false reports of his death after obituary posters circulated online.
The rumours sparked alarm among fans, but Robertson reassured them in a video: “I am not dead.” His heartfelt thanks to those who showed concern turned a distressing hoax into a moment of relief for his followers.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh