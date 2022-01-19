Bank of Ghana has said that from July 1, the only acceptable ID card for all transactions would be the Ghana Card

The central bank made this known through a press release which has been made available to the general public

The Ghana Card has gained much prominence over the other identification cards that were already in the system

The Bank of Ghana has announced that only the Ghana Card will be recognized as the only identification in banks and other regulated financial institutions from July 1, 2022.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the central bank urged all regulated financial institutions to take steps to update customer records with the Ghana Card.

This, according to BoG, is in line with section 30 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044) and Regulation 12 of the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 1987).

Relevant institutions that would be affected by this directive include specialised deposit-taking institutions, non-Deposit-Taking financial institutions, payment service providers, and dedicated electronic money issuers; forex bureaus, and credit reference bureaus.

The central bank also urged customers of regulated financial institutions to update their records with their respective financial institutions with the Ghana Card in line with this notice.

It is explained in the statement that the National Identification Authority verification transaction platform will be integrated into the Bank of Ghana’s financial monitoring platform.

“This is to ensure that all financial transactions performed within the ecosystem are linked to one identity and information, and unique codes for the transactions shared with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to facilitate the identification of initiators/beneficiaries for track and trace purposes,” parts of the statement read.

The Bank of Ghana said this will cover transactions by banks, non-bank financial institutions, and mobile money operators.

The government has been working to make the Ghana Card the core identification document in Ghana.

It is currently being used to register for government services like Passports, as well as being merged with Social Security and National Insurance Trust.

It is also required for the re-registration of SIM cards being used in Ghana.

