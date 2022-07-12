IMANI has said the oft-cited Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis as causes of Ghana's economic woes is milder than the 2007 to 2009 Global Financial Crisis

The think tank said in a paper on Ghana's return to the IMF that Ghana suffers from a chronic dependence on the Fund

IMANI also said many of the economic challenges that take the country to the IMF are largely preventable domestic problems

Think tank, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, has said the government might be exaggerating the Covid-19 and the Ukraine crisis as reasons for going to the IMF for a bail out.

In a policy brief on the government’s U-turn to seek balance of payment support from the international lender, IMANI said the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009 took a bigger toll on the Ghanaian economy. Ghana sought IMF support in the form of an Extended Credit Facility in 2009 over the financial crisis.

“It is important not to create the impression that the COVID-Ukraine crisis of today is unprecedented. It is afar milder crisis than 2007 to 2009 one.

“And every time, since 2000, that Ghana’s situation has been desperate enough for it to turn to the IMF, a global crisis of one sort or another has been a contributory factor. But the primary issues are always domestic,” IMANI said.

Global Financial Crisis between 2007 and 2009 was a severe worldwide economic crisis that occurred in the early 21st century. Many analysts have described it as the most serious financial crisis since the Great Depression.

The Nana Akufo-Addo administration has blamed the aftershocks of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for macroeconomic challenges in Ghana.

IMANI said in the brief on Ghana’s return to the IMF that although Ghana has run to the IMF due to global challenges, the root cause can be traced to chronic dependence on the Fund.

