Amid the debilitating economic crisis, local beverage producer Kasapreko Company Ltd is paying double salaries to all its staff for one month

The company announced that contractors and casual employees will receive twice the monthly payouts in the month of November

The company hopes that the move will relieve them of the challenges that has been caused by the economic crunch

Indigenous beverage manufacturer Kasapreko Company Ltd has announced that all categories of workers will receive double pay for November 2022.

A memo from management of Kasapreko to staff, contractors and casual employees explained that the decision has been informed by the current economic uncertainties and price volatilities in the country which are affecting the wellbeing of staff.

“In addition to other measures taken to cushion staff and their families in the face of these challenges, management is announcing the payment of Double Salary to all permanent, contract and casual employees in November, 2022.

“It is Management's expectation that this payment would bring relief to all staff and their families as we all weather these challenges,” the memo signed by Managing Director, Richard Adjei, said.

Kasapreko is a leading manufacturer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the country and a member of the prestigious Ghana Club 100 Company.

Nestlé Ghana to Pay Employees Free GH¢7,500 Plus October Salaries Amid Harsh Economy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nestlé Ghana has also decided to pay its permanent local employees a free one-off lump sum of GH¢7,500 in addition to their October salaries amid the country's economic crisis.

In an internal communication signed by the Managing Director, Georgios Badaro, the company said the financial support is aimed at cushionining employees against the harsh economic situation.

"I am pleased to inform you that all permanent local employees will receive a one-off lump payment of GH¢7,500 with the upcoming October 2022 salaries," portions of the communication read.

Nestle admitted that the unstable and unpredictable economic turbulence in Ghana since the beginning of 2022 has brought significant challenges to the business.

