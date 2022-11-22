A leaked memo from the Ghana Ports And Harbours Authority shows there is a plan to pay workers of the non-existent Keta Port huge bonuses for the year ending 2022

Both Permanent and temporary workers as well as retired staff will receive bonuses ranging from three and a half months' basic salary to one and a half months' salary

The yet-to-be-completed port is Ghana's attempt at getting a third major port after those in Tema and Takoradi

Hundreds of workers of the non-existent Keta Port project will receive three and a half months’ basic salary as bonuses for the year ending 2022.

Corporate Human Resource Manager of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Kwabena Adu Safo said in a memo sighted by YEN.com.gh that both permanent and contract workers who have been engaged for over one year will get the bonus..

“Retired staff who worked for six months or more during the year will be entitled to a full bonus of 3.5 months basic salary; retired staff who worked for less than six months will be entitled to 1.75 months basic salary as a bonus,” the notice leaked into the public domain clarified.

This memo from Keta Port spelling out how much the workers will receive has been leaked. Source: UGC.

Keta Port: Ghana Plans To Build A Third Port Estimated To Cost Several Million Dollars

The Keta Port project is Ghana’s ambitious drive to develop a third commercial port in the coastal town of Keta in the Volta Region.

Strategically close to Lomé, Togo’s capital, the project is part of Ghana’s efforts to improve port infrastructure, to complement existing commercial ports of Tema and Takoradi.

The ambitious project is expected to be developed in four phases.

The first phase estimated to cost $600 million dollars, according to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.

