Ghana Oil, also known as Goil has announced a reduction in fuel prices at its pumps

Per information circulation on social media, petrol has been reduced by 3 per cent while diesel has also been decreased by 1.7 per cent

This drop in fuel prices is expected to give a little cushion to motorists and users of petroleum products

Motorists and commuters would heave a sigh of relief following the announcement of new fuel prices by Ghana Oil.

As of today, Monday, August 5, 2024. prices of petrol have been reduced by 3 per cent per litre while diesel has also been slashed by 1.7 per cent per litre at the pump.

Guel attendant attends to a customer following the reduction in fuel prices in Ghana as predicted by the IES. Photo credit: UGS

Source: UGC

This means that a litre of petrol which used to sell at GH¢16.00 would now be sold at GH¢15.52.

Also, a litre of diesel which was selling at GH¢15.25 at the pump has been reduced to GH¢14.99.

This is according to a new price released to the public by the Ghana Oild, popularly known as Goil.

This marginal reduction is expected to somewhat have an impact on the economy and give some respite to consumers of petroleum products in Ghana.

IES prediction comes to pass

It would be recalled that the Institute of Energy Security (IES) predicted in July 2024 that fuel prices would plummet in the first week of August.

IES predicted that fuel prices would decrease by 4 per cent in July's pricing window.

According to the IES, the reduction is occasioned by favourable international market conditions.

"This anticipated fall in the first half of August 2024 is attributable to the favourable international market dynamics. Fuel Prices are expected to fall between 2% and 4% for the three petroleum products under review," the IES predicted.

True to their forecast, fuel prices have dropped in Ghana, as announced by Goil.

CBOD rebuts astronomical fuel price increment

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) says fuel prices are unlikely to see any major upward adjustment by the end of April.

This was to dispel earlier speculation that the price of fuel could hit an astronomical GH₵18 per litre by next week.

The CBOD CEO noted that such speculation should stop as it could affect price volatility at the pumps and cause consumers to panic.

Source: YEN.com.gh