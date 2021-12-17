The awards is an event that gives an opportunity and structure for young people to realise their ambitions

It seeks to empower and equip young people to find their true purpose, passion and place in the world

The awards also enhance the learning opportunities of young people outside the walls of the classroom

The Head of State Award Programme, Gold Award Ceremony 2021, a positive challenge for both corporate and young people was sponsored by TECNO Ghana due to it inclusiveness as a motivating programme that gives a structure for young people and the opportunity for them to realise their ambitions and make an positive impact which is in-line with TECNO’s goal for the youth.

The 2021 National Gold Award presentation ceremony of The Head of State Award scheme came off on Thursday December 9, 2021 at the Jubilee House with the President of Ghana who is also the chief Patron of the scheme as the Special Guest of Honor.

The Gold Award Ceremony 2021

This year’s presentation was under the theme, ‘Driving Youth Entrepreneurship, the Award Scheme as tool’. The event celebrated the achievements of 160 young award participants who successfully completed the gold level requirements of the award scheme. They each received a customized gold medal and a certificate signed by the President.

Other special awards such as brand new TECNO CAMON 18 devices, for the event, coordinators and volunteers of the scheme were proudly sponsored by TECNO Mobile Ghana to support and motivate winners of the initiative.

The Gold Award Ceremony 2021

The Head of State Award Scheme, an affiliate of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award offers a non-formal educational and learning framework that empowers and equips young people to find their true purpose, passion and place in the world. It enhances the learning opportunities of young people outside the walls of the classroom. its three Award levels of Bronze, Silver & Gold and four sectional requirements of Community Service, Skills Development, Physical Recreation and Adventurous Journey provides a balanced programme of personal challenge and development, pushing young people to their limits.

