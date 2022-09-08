A talented boy in grade nine at Mohlakamotala High School created a dress out of paper for a creative art project and displayed it

Stunning images online spotlight the youngster and the dress showcased on a mannequin and some people who seem to be educators at the school

A creative Grade 9 learner at Mohlakamotala High School has made a beautiful dress out of paper for a creative art project in his school.

Stunning pictures highlighting the boy's work on the school's Facebook page have netizens praising the youngster's handiwork.

Netizens react to photos as a student turns paper into a dress. Credit: Mohlakamotala High School

Source: Facebook

''A Grade 9 learner left the entire school astonished when he made a beautiful dress out of paper for a creative arts project,'' the caption read with a quote from US-based American multimedia artist Barbara Januszkiewicz, which read: "Creative thinking inspires ideas. Ideas inspire change''.

''We spot talent. We expose talent. We support talent,'' the school added.

After the snaps appeared online, netizens who found the boy's creativity worth celebrating praised his design.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Sizakele Mahlangu said:

Future fashion designer. Please don't push him to study medicine or Bcomm accounting.

Carlos Melus reacted:

Mohau that's my boy keep it up. Wow!

Karabo Jim said:

Wow, he is so creative.

Matshidiso Ndipasimoe reacted:

Waaaao that's what we Educators call Innovation and Creativity. We thank God for his talent. Diversity is what we preach. Well done, boy. Congratulations to Mohlakamotala High School.

Thandeka Mavuya said:

I cover him with the blood of Jesus Christ. He will do more wow.

Miemie Mvuleni Wa Mnisi reacted:

I would not hesitate to buy him a basic sewing machine.

Mandisa Mntungwa said:

That’s what we want to see in our country. If they can change our education system, we can see this more often.

Dilla Tronic commented:

Oh my Lord her talent is so good. I hope she gets enough support to further her interests there and build a career in fashion design.

Nkone Kgosana shared:

Wow, what a creative young man.

Charity Mngxati said:

I'm out of words with his talent. He's a true natural designer. I wish him all the best in his life and career.

Khululiwe Favourite said:

Very impressive keep it up. Keep up the amazing work. Your future is in your hands.

Deetee Majola said:

Oh wow, I'm speechless!! Such a young talented man. He'll do great things tmr. Keep up the good working spirit Boy. The world needs people like you. This is the most beautiful piece of Art I hv ever seen from a school Boy. Levels Boy-Boy.

Sicwala Thaba reacted:

Wow, the system of our country must take action. We need some amendments in our education system. Look at this talent this boy needs to be supported and being encouraged to follow this skill.

Cynthia Mokwala reacted:

''Wow, I am so impressed. Good work, may the Lord Jesus bless him.''

Source: YEN.com.gh