Fans in Tears As Alexx Ekubo’s 2021 Proposal Video Goes Viral

Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after a private battle with liver cancer

Following the news of his death, a nostalgic video from May 3, 2021, showing his elaborate marriage proposal to then-girlfriend Fancy Acholonu in California, has resurfaced

Colleagues and fans have described the actor as a deeply spiritual man who "smiled even in his final moments"

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The Nigerian entertainment industry has been plunged into mourning following the death of one of its most beloved stars, Alexx Ekubo.

Tears flow as a 2021 video of late Alexx Ekubo proposing to Fancy Acholonu surfaces online. Image credit: sop_updates/Instagram, AlexxEkubo/X

Source: UGC

As tributes pour in from across the globe, a bittersweet memory from 2021 has returned to social media, reminding fans of the actor’s vibrant spirit before his health crisis.

Alexx Ekubo's 2021 California Proposal

On May 3, 2021, Alexx Ekubo took the internet by storm when he shared a video of himself proposing to his long-time girlfriend, model and actress Fancy Acholonu.

The romantic moment, which took place in California, led to the viral hashtag #FalexxForever.

Although the engagement was famously called off just months later in late 2021, the resurfaced video has left many fans emotional, reflecting on how quickly life can change.

Alexx Ekubo's battle with Cancer

Reports indicate that Alexx had been battling stage four liver cancer since 2024. He reportedly underwent a liver transplant that year but faced further complications in early 2026.

The actor, who had been noticeably absent from social media since December 30, 2024, passed away at a hospital in Lagos shortly after being placed on life support.

Comedian AY Makun, who was present during the actor’s final hours, shared that Alexx was "smiling" as he transitioned.

Alexx Ekubo, the spiritual King

Beyond his popular “Playboy” movie roles, close associates have often spoken about Alexx’s deep spiritual life and strong religious beliefs.

In an emotional tribute shared on her Facebook page, fellow actress Nadia Buari reflected on the late actor’s kindness, faith, and the special bond they shared. She also recounted a lighthearted moment when she gave him the name “Liam,” a name she said would forever remain dear to her heart.

“You were so kind. So full of light. So God-fearing. And I know — I know — you are with Him now. No more pain. No more silent battles. Just peace. But down here, I’m broken, and I miss you terribly,” she wrote.

Nadia added that she would continue writing about him in her journal and keep calling him “Liam,” describing him as “an angel” now smiling down from heaven.

Watch as late Alexx Ekubo proposed to his then-girlfriend in the Instagram post below.

Fans react to Alexx Ekubo's proposal video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the resurfaced video and the actor's passing below:

iamjuliet_paul wrote:

"I remember watching this video in 2021😢😢. Life is so fickle! Live it while you have it."

t.oreoluwa7 commented:

"I’m smiling and crying at the same time 🥺. The video is so cute, but then I remembered he’s gone."

darkgladys added:

"Thank you, Alexx, for sharing your gift with the world. Your light reached fans all the way to America. Rest peacefully King 🙏🏾🤍."

osy_cynthia lamented:

"I wish he had married at least 😢😢😢😢."

shopevrytin1 reacted:

"Chai 💔. Rest in peace, Alex."

Source: YEN.com.gh