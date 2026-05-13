Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo continues to make headlines after he was confirmed dead on Tuesday, May 12

Funke Akindele has reacted to the death of the Nigerian actor, detailing how she tried to reach out to him

The screen goddess’s emotional tribute has rekindled the pains of Alexx Ekubo's Fans who are still mourning

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has dropped a tribute to mourn the death of Alexx Ekubo.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele mourns the passing of Alexx Ekubo. Image credit: Funke Akindele, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, fans and the entire movie fraternity were thrown into a state of mourning after reports emerged that the famous Nigerian actor had passed away.

According to reports, Alexx Ekubo died on Monday, May 11, 2026, after a battle with alleged cancer.

The Nigerian actor, who featured in a lot of blockbuster movies, is believed to have died at age 41 without a wife or children.

His colleagues in the movie industry have since taken to their various social media platforms to mourn him, and Funke Akindele is one of them.

Below is an Instagram blog announcing the death of Alexx Ekubo:

Funke Akindele mourns Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

Following the passing of Alexx Ekubo, Funke Akindele took to her Instagram story to share a tribute to the actor, disclosing how she tried to reach out to him, wanting to see him.

According to the actress, she wanted to hold his hand and pray for him, but God knew best.

“I really tried to reach out. to see you one more tỉme but guess you knew best. May your kind soul rest in peace, Alexx. Ore Mi, you fondly called me. I will always remember and cherish the good tỉmes we shared together. Rest in peace, Alexx,” she wrote.

“It's so hard. Chai! Going through all the messages I sent, you kept telling me you are fine. I kept sending voice notes. Alexx, chai! God knows best. I really wanted to see you!! You said we will see you soon. You ghosted me, chai! Rest well, Ore Mi,” she added.

“Your picture is up everywhere, Alexx. I'm so sad, Chai! ha!! I will miss your kind heart. You really are a good friend. I really wanted to see you, hold your hands and pray with you. I felt something was wrong, Chai! You kept all to yourself. It's ok, I understand, but I will miss you.”

The Instagram post of Funke Akindele is below:

Reactions as Funke Adinkele mourns Alexx Ekubo

YEN.com.gh compiled emotional comments after Funke Adinkele shared a tribute, mourning the late Alexx Ekubo.

Chinonye wrote:

"This thing affected me..na so life be? I never even met him! Oh God!😢 Rest in peace, Alexx!.

Melly wrote:

"He just kept everything to himself; he carried all of that alone, that’s the most painful part."

Emmanuel wrote:

"He probably didn’t want people seeing him in his most vulnerable state. By now, people would have been sharing those photos/videos. It’s good he kept it private."

Odjeba wrote:

"😢😢see me teary, this is hurtful."

The veteran Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi reported dead. Image credit: Solomon Akiyesi

Source: Facebook

Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in April 2026, the Nollywood industry was thrown into a state of mourning after the veteran actor Solomon Akiyesi was reported dead.

He is believed to have passed on in his sleep, bringing sadness to the hearts of his colleagues and fans who least expected his death.

Source: YEN.com.gh