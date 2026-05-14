Alexx Ekubo’s Death: Ghanaian Doctor Shares 6 Warning Signs of Kidney Cancer, Advises Public
- The entertainment industry has been plunged into sorrow following the passing of Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo
- A medical doctor, in his reaction, has offered public education on the signs to look out for regarding kidney cancer
- Alexx Ekubo’s family, meanwhile, has issued a statement calling for privacy during this difficult moment
Confirmation from the family of Alexx Ekubo that the actor died after succumbing to kidney cancer has left many in sorrow.
Dr Banda Khalifa, a Ghanaian medical doctor, in reaction to the news that the talented actor had died, has enlightened the general public on specific signs to take note of when it comes to kidney cancer.
Taking to X, Dr Banda Khalifa first shared data on kidney cancer, stating that in 2022, 435,000 people were diagnosed with the disease while 135,000 lost their lives.
He further noted that kidney cancer affects more men than women, and that it is often diagnosed in adulthood.
“Globally, kidney cancer caused about 435,000 new cases and 156,000 deaths in 2022. It affects men more than women (men = 1.8:1). It is often diagnosed later in adulthood and may cause no symptoms in the early stages.”
Symptoms of kidney cancer
Dr Banda Khalifa, in educating the public on what to look out for, mentioned six symptoms that should not be ignored when experienced. These signs include:
- Blood in the urine
- Persistent pain in the side or back
- Unexplained weight loss
- Fatigue
- Recurrent fever
- A lump in the side, lower back, or abdomen
He, however, added that these symptoms do not always mean cancer and stated that early detection of the disease goes a long way to help.
He also concluded by stating that early detection of cancer can change the outcome of your treatment.
“These symptoms do not always mean cancer, but they should not be ignored. Early evaluation can change outcomes,” he said.
The post by Dr Banda Khalifa educating the public on the symptoms of kidney cancer generated a lot of reactions.
Here is the X post by Dr Banda Khalifa
Alexx Ekubo’s family releases a statement
The family of Alexx Ekubo has broken its silence on his tragic demise.
In a statement released on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the family noted that he passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.
It also appealed for privacy and thanked the public for their love, support, and prayers as they grieve the actor's loss.
Alexx Ekubo’s last post emerges after death
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexx Ekubo’s last social media post had caught the attention of many, sparking sadness.
His last Instagram post was in December 2024, in which he was seen recording a video in his car about his encounter with a masquerader in his village.
Alexx Ekubo wore a white round-neck T-shirt and black trousers as he spoke about how much he loved his culture and how proud he was of it.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.