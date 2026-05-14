The entertainment industry has been plunged into sorrow following the passing of Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo

A medical doctor, in his reaction, has offered public education on the signs to look out for regarding kidney cancer

Alexx Ekubo’s family, meanwhile, has issued a statement calling for privacy during this difficult moment

Confirmation from the family of Alexx Ekubo that the actor died after succumbing to kidney cancer has left many in sorrow.

Dr Banda Khalifa, a Ghanaian medical doctor, in reaction to the news that the talented actor had died, has enlightened the general public on specific signs to take note of when it comes to kidney cancer.

A Ghanaian medical doctor mentions 6 signs of kidney cancer following Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo’s passing. Photo credit: @Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Taking to X, Dr Banda Khalifa first shared data on kidney cancer, stating that in 2022, 435,000 people were diagnosed with the disease while 135,000 lost their lives.

He further noted that kidney cancer affects more men than women, and that it is often diagnosed in adulthood.

“Globally, kidney cancer caused about 435,000 new cases and 156,000 deaths in 2022. It affects men more than women (men = 1.8:1). It is often diagnosed later in adulthood and may cause no symptoms in the early stages.”

Tributes continue to pour in following the reported death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo/Instagram, eMedicinHealth.UGC

Source: UGC

Symptoms of kidney cancer

Dr Banda Khalifa, in educating the public on what to look out for, mentioned six symptoms that should not be ignored when experienced. These signs include:

Blood in the urine

Persistent pain in the side or back

Unexplained weight loss

Fatigue

Recurrent fever

A lump in the side, lower back, or abdomen

He, however, added that these symptoms do not always mean cancer and stated that early detection of the disease goes a long way to help.

He also concluded by stating that early detection of cancer can change the outcome of your treatment.

“These symptoms do not always mean cancer, but they should not be ignored. Early evaluation can change outcomes,” he said.

The post by Dr Banda Khalifa educating the public on the symptoms of kidney cancer generated a lot of reactions.

Here is the X post by Dr Banda Khalifa

Alexx Ekubo’s family releases a statement

The family of Alexx Ekubo has broken its silence on his tragic demise.

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the family noted that he passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

It also appealed for privacy and thanked the public for their love, support, and prayers as they grieve the actor's loss.

Alexx Ekubo’s last post emerges after death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexx Ekubo’s last social media post had caught the attention of many, sparking sadness.

His last Instagram post was in December 2024, in which he was seen recording a video in his car about his encounter with a masquerader in his village.

Alexx Ekubo wore a white round-neck T-shirt and black trousers as he spoke about how much he loved his culture and how proud he was of it.

Source: YEN.com.gh