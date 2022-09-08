A sweet-spirited Ghanaian man who works as a mobile barber has groomed some people for free during a trip to the Eastern Region of Ghana

Kronikle Da Mobile Barber offered to join social media influencer Nana Tea's visit to the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Centre in Begoro

The inmates were, however, on vacation, so the artist decided to groom the nutritionist at the rehab centre and one other person

Heartwarming photos spotlighting the kind deed have melted hearts, with some people praising Nana Tea and the barber

A kind-hearted Ghanaian man identified as Kronikle Da Mobile Barber has groomed some people for free after he offered to trim the hair of some persons living with disabilities.

Per Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea, Da Mobile Barber offered to join him on a trip to groom for free physically challenged persons at the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Centre at Begoro in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The school was, however, closed when they arrived as the inmates were on vacation.

Netizens react to photos as a Ghanaian man grooms random people for free. Credit: Nana Tea.

Source: Facebook

Da Mobile Barber gave the treat to some random people, including the nutritionist at the rehab centre and a man. The social media influencer splashed photos showing the kind deed on his platform, which melted hearts.

While some people praised Nana Tea and the barber, others urged them to visit their communities on their next trip.

Rosina Opoku reacted:

Read some of the comments YEN.com.gh shared below and see the photos :

Please bring him to Takoradi.

Elizabeth Kwegyir said:

Very friendly people. God bless you both.

Anderson Leonard Godfred commented:

Elvis Antwi-Baffour finally the hair is down. We thank Nänä Teä.

Elvis Antwi-Baffour replied:

Anderson Leonard Godfred Afro man turn T.I.

Jemimah Watkins said:

When we all bring our skills together we can do wonders.

Princella Enam shared:

God bless you Nana Tea.

Lawrence Jeola Ayetor said:

I have to start following you on your tours o, Sir.

Believe Dzabaro reacted:

Nana Tea when are you coming back, I need to see you.

FishMo Gh said:

The plantain di3333, we for go there make she do the same thing again.

Nänä Teä replied:

FishMo Gh asuwer.

Edna Yaa Akomaa shared:

Nänä Teä going through the pictures, you've brought back some memories of Begoro. Some of my students were at the Rehabilitation Center. One girl used to write with her mouth. Hmmm.

Nina Dzifa Ashiagbor reacted:

Osi, but u forgot to barber me

Farouk James: Child Model Flaunts Long Braids with Natural Hair

Child model and hair activist, Farouk James, recently got fans all over themselves with admirable images rocking adorable braids styled with his long natural hair.

The child model, whose father is a Ghanaian, has been modeling since he was nine and believes his hair is part of his identity.

James has several pictures on his Instagram account flaunting his long natural hair with confidence.

Source: YEN.com.gh