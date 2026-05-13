MC Portfolio has recalled feeling embarrassed after being snubbed by Black Sherif on the TGMA red carpet

Black Sherif's unexpected reaction has left MC Portfolio questioning their relationship and past interactions

Despite the unfortunate snub last Saturday, MC Portfolio expressed pride in supporting Black Sherif's rise to fame

MC Portfolio has disclosed that Black Sherif looked him up and down three times on the red carpet at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) 2026, and walked away without shaking his hand.

Black Sherif is being accused of snubbing MC Portfolio when he tried to shake his hand at the 2026 TGMAs. Photo source: @ghmusicawards, @mcportfolio

Source: Instagram

The event MC and entertainment pundit, whose real name is David Adjei Frimpong, said he had approached Black Sherif to simply to offer his congratulations.

Black Sherif had won five awards at the 2026 TGMA, including the ultimate, Artiste Of The Year, which he won after stiff competition from Medikal.

However, MC Portfolio's supposed good intentions did not end well for him. What he got instead left him standing there, hand outstretched, in front of everyone.

"I was very embarrassed, to be honest, because I was just trying to congratulate him. He's even the one who bumped into me, and I stretched my hand. My hand was hanging, he looked at me from head to toe three times and snubbed me," MC Portfolio said during a discussion with DJ Slim.

He stated that he still does not fully understand why. His best guess was that it may be connected to a conversation his team had with Black Sherif's manager on the same podcast, but he was not certain.

"I don't know if it's because we had a discussion with his manager here on the podcast, or if there's something else," he said. "This is the first time I'm getting to know he has a personal issue with me."

What made the snub sting more, MC Portfolio said, is the history. He was among the first people in the industry to publicly back Black Sherif before the fame arrived, recommending him, putting him on platforms, watching him grow.

"Blacko is the least person I would have issues with and one of the artistes I normally recommend and put on. I was shocked he embarrassed me like that on the red carpet," he said.

He stopped short of anger, though. Despite the public slight, MC Portfolio said he remains proud of the role he played in the musician's journey and still admires what Black Sherif has become.

"I'm still proud of the fact that I'm one of the earliest people to put him on and to see him come this far," he added.

Watch the TikTok video below:

As of the time of this report, neither Black Sherif nor his team had responded to MC Portfolio's claims against the Sacrifice hitmaker.

Black Sherif reportedly refused to shake MC Portfolio after pipping Medikal to TGMA's Artiste Of The Year award. Photo source: @ghmusicawards

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif idolises Medikal in old video

YEN.com.gh also reported that an old interview of Black Sherif gushing over Medikal and desperately wanting a collaboration had resurfaced online, just days after he beat the rapper to claim his second consecutive Artiste of the Year title at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

In the throwback conversation with Sammy Flex, a young and still-emerging Black Sherif was asked which artiste he would most love to work with, and he did not hesitate to mention Medikal.

Source: YEN.com.gh