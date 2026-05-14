President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Professor Abigail Padi Gura to serve on the UNESCO Executive Committee

The appointment was announced via a social media post by OGYA 98.3 FM on Wednesday, May 13, 2026

In her role, Prof Gura will represent Ghana in international engagements and contribute to UNESCO’s global work in education, science and culture

The Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies at the Takoradi Technical University, Professor Abigail Padi Gura, has been appointed by President John Dramani Mahama to serve on the UNESCO Executive Committee.

The appointment was announced in a social media post by OGYA 98.3 FM on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

President John Mahama appoints Professor Abigail Gura: to the UNESCO Executive Committee. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook and TTU.

Source: UGC

In her new role, Prof Gura will represent Ghana at the UNESCO Executive Committee, where she is expected to contribute to international diplomatic engagement.

She is also expected to support national development through oversight of global education, scientific and cultural programmes under UNESCO.

President Mahama reportedly made the appointment as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s representation in key multilateral institutions.

Professor Gura is a seasoned Ghanaian business scholar and Associate Professor with over 20 years of academic experience.

She specialises in entrepreneurship, corporate governance, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) development, and women’s leadership in business.

Read the Facebook post below:

KNUST names next Vice-Chancellor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the KNUST had appointed Professor Christian Agyare as its next Vice-Chancellor following a rigorous selection process by the Governing Council.

He would assume office on August 1 2026, succeeding Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the university’s first female Vice-Chancellor.

His leadership is expected to focus on strengthening research excellence, managing student growth, and advancing the university’s global standing.

Source: YEN.com.gh