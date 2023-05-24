Ghanaian man Patrick Kofi has revealed what pushed him to conceive a business idea to help him pay his school fees

He said even though he faced several challenges in the beginning including been mocked by his friends, he was focused

Patrick believes meeting some influential people at the right time helped his business grow

A Ghanaian man has shared the inspiring story of how he ventured into the plantain chips business and how his family's fortunes has changed since then.

Patrick Kofi is the first child of four children. In an interview with One Ghana TV, he said that his family was not wealthy so his parents always worked hard to provide for them.

The old student of Nifa Secondary School said his mother owned and operated a chop bar. However, they faced some financial challenges. Patrick narrated that the chop bar was razed to the ground by fire one day, leaving one person dead. This left them distraught as that was their only source of money. Patrick's grandfather then supported them financially until his demise.

When he started university, Patrick knew he had to support the home financially even though he had no money. He spent most of his time thinking about what will become of him after his tertiary education.

"As I was in the University, I kept thinking of what I would do after school to make money. My mother loves to cook, so I suggested preparing food to sell. We decided to sell plantain chips."

When his parents agreed, his mother raised the capital needed for the business. Patrick started selling the plantain chips to his schoolmates and lecturers. While some students teased him, his lecturers encouraged him to grow the venture. Some of Patrick's schoolmates even suggested that he indulge in money rituals or money laundering at a point.

"Some of my colleagues laughed at me. They told me to rather engage in Sakawa which will make me rich quicker than the sale of plantain chips," Patrick said.

Patrick said he used part of the income from selling the plantain chips to pay his fees.

Patrick's Shekinah Plantain Chips goes global

Even though he knew the business would grow, he did not know how. However, Patrick decided to go to GH One TV one day, where renowned journalist Nana Aba Anamoah works, to show his product to her.

Unfortunately, he was not lucky on the first attempt but Patrick did not give up. He went again in an attempt to see Nana Aba, who finally shared his product and contact on her social media channels. Patrick said by the time he got home, many people had called his parents to place huge orders worldwide.

Patrick said through his venture, he has met other influential people like Bridget Otoo and Osebo the Zaraman, who have helped promote his plantain chips business. Since then, he has met several other celebrities who have also pushed his business.

