Trade and Industry Minister K.T. Hammond has announced plans to lease the Komenda Sugar Factory to an Indian firm

The factory would be leased to the Indian firm, West Africa Agro Limited, for a renewable 20-year period

He said the leasing of the sugar factory to the Indian company would receive the factory’s operations to meet local demand

The government has announced plans to lease the Komenda Sugar Development Company Limited to an Indian firm, West Africa Agro Limited, for a renewable 20-year period.

The Trade and Industry Minister, K.T. Hammond, disclosed this during a visit to the site with potential investors.

The Trade Minister said leasing the sugar factory would revitalise its operations. Source: CitiNewsroom

Source: UGC

He said the leasing of the sugar factory to the Indian company would receive the factory’s operations to meet local demand.

The initiative would be the second attempt to revive the sugar factory since 1964.

The Komenda Sugar Development Company Limited was established in 1964 but closed its doors shortly after. The Mahama-led government rehabilitated it in 2016.

The Mahama-led government had secured a $35 million loan from the Indian Exim Bank and an additional $24 million investment to rehabilitate the factory’s operations.

The factory is at present undergoing a test run in preparation for full operation.

K.T. Hammond noted that leasing the factory to the Indian firm would not change its ownership.

Citi News reported that he said the company would remain 100% Ghanaian-owned but have Indian operators, and the government would receive dividends from the firm's use of the factory and its equipment.

He said the leasing of the factory is in fulfilment of President Akufo-Addo’s promise to revitalise the factory.

Kyerematen says Komenda Sugar Factory 98% complete

In 2022, then-Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen disclosed that Komenda Sugar Factory was 98% complete and promised that it would begin test runs in July of that year.

The Minister told Parliament on Tuesday that major restoration works have been completed on the factory equipment.

The minister was answering questions from MPs about the state of the sugar factory, which became a hot topic after it was shut down.

The trade and industry minister said the following projects have been completed as part of refurbishing:

Installation of a new pipeline to and from the plant to the molasses stand is 100% complete.

Refectories and lagging work and boiler furnace and chimneys are 100% complete.

Vacuum and water testing at the boiler house have been completed. The boiler has started working, and a steam pressure test is ongoing for the turbine, which will generate roughly 3 megawatts of electricity.

Among many other repair works.

Dumelo dares Akufo-Addo to give him the Komenda factory

YEN.com.gh reported that actor John Dumelo has thrown a challenge to President Akufo-Addo's government.

In a tweet, he stated that he has the capacity to change the dwindling fortunes of the factory.

Some people backed him on his challenge, whilst others were not so sure that he had the power to make any difference

Source: YEN.com.gh