The Ghana National Gas Company Limited has announced a planned shutdown and maintenance of its gas processing plant and offshore gas export facilities

The planned maintenance works is expected to begin on August 1, 2024 and end on August 17, 2024

Ghana Gas says it has put in place meausres to ensure that the maintenance works are completed within the specified timeframe

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas) has announced scheduled maintenance of its gas processing plant and offshore gas export facilities.

The maintenance is scheduled for August 1, 2024, to August 17, 2024.

Ghana Gas says its planned shutdown would allow for comprehensive maintenance works to avert any unexpected disruptions. Source: Ghana Gas Company.

Source: UGC

Ghana Gas, in a statement sighted on Myjoyonline.com and signed by the company's head of corporate communications, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, stated that routine maintenance is necessary to ensure the safety, efficiency, and reliability of its operations.

It noted that the shutdown and the subsequent maintenance works demonstrate the company’s unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards and preventing unforeseen disruptions to its operations.

During the maintenance period, the company would carry out comprehensive inspections and necessary upgrades to its facilities to identify potential issues and implement corrective measures to improve the overall performance of the gas facilities.

Meanwhile, in response to the shortage of gas supply from its gas processing plants during the period, it stated that the Sankofa OCTP will augment by supplying lean gas to the Takoradi Distribution Station.

The company assured stakeholders that it has put in place measures to ensure the maintenance works are completed within the specified timeframe to avoid any inconveniences.

GraphicOnline reported that Ghana Gas assured Ghanaians that the shutdown would also not affect the power supply in the country.

It, however, apologised for any inconvenience the gas processing plant’s shutdown may cause to the general public and other stakeholders.

ECG releases Dumsor timetable

Last year, Ghana's power distribution company, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), announced that it would soon release a Dumsor schedule (or load shedding timetable) to reflect the anticipated interruption of the electricity supply across the country.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the interruption in electricity supply will occur because the Ghana Gas Company will shut down its Atuabo Gas Processing Plant for two weeks for maintenance.

"The shutdown will affect gas supply to some power plants and will ultimately result in interruption of power supply to some consumers. In the circumstance, the ECG will shortly release a schedule to this effect," the statement from the Energy Ministry dated March 29, 2023, said.

Power cuts announced following gas shortage

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Grid Company Ltd announced expected power cuts in parts of the country during peak hours.

GRIDCo has attributed the expected power cuts to the limited gas supply to Tema, which has caused a supply gap.

In a statement on Thursday, October 26, the company said this would cause power cuts in parts of the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh