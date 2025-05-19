I’ve been going to Kwahu for Easter every year for the past five years, but this year? Eii, Club Beer made sure we wouldn’t forget it!

As we climbed the mountain road into Obomeng, soaking in the vibes, music blasting, wind in our faces…boom! There it was: this massive, glowing Club Beer sign sitting high up on the mountain neck. Sharp, clean, and shining bright. We all went quiet. Then someone said it out loud: “Chale, Club Beer no dey play!” But that was just the beginning.

“You Had to See It to Believe It” — A Kwahu Easter Moment Powered by Club Beer

Source: UGC

At night? My guy, the whole mountain lit up! The sign came to life, then came the fireworks bursting in the sky, people pointing, snapping pictures… it was like the mountain was part of the party.

And just when I thought that was all, we pulled up at Presby Junction near Kwahu Bar, and there it was, the Club Village. Live band playing, people dancing, Wutah Kobby performing live, jama session, folks playing ludu and other local games. And the food? Too much. There was chilled Club everywhere. It felt like the heart of the celebration.

Then down at Lawson Derey, another surprise…a Club Beer pop-up! They had beer stands everywhere, people chilling, buying drinks, taking photos and vibing. Wherever you turned, the Club was present.

This year, Club Beer wasn’t just advertising; they were celebrating with us. They didn’t come to compete. They came to own the moment. Me I came for the vibes, but I’m leaving with memories of lights, fireworks, dancing, and a big, chilled Club in my hand.

Club Be The Link Up ampa. Respect!

Source: YEN.com.gh