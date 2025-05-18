On Sunday, May 18, 2025, there was a heavy downpour in parts of the Greater Accra region, leading to flooding

The rain, which fell for over four hours in some areas, led to heavy vehicular traffic, leaving pedestrians stranded

Social media users who saw videos and photos of the flooding situation sympathised with some of the flood victims

A heavy downpour on Sunday, May 18, 2025, led to severe flooding in several places in the capital city of Ghana, Greater Accra.

Some of the flooded areas included the Ofankor Barrier stretch of the N1 Highway in Accra, Lakeside estate, Mile 7 roundabout, Redco Flats, Madina, parts of the Adenta–Dodowa road, among others.

The floods have caused major traffic congestion and left numerous pedestrians stranded. In places like Ofankor Barrier, for instance, vehicles and pedestrians came to a standstill.

In some places, traffic has been diverted, while others have packed their cars waiting for the rains to stop.

People have left their flooded homes to seek refuge elsewhere until the rain ceases and the water recedes.

On social media, Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon said his home was flooded. He shared videos of the flooding situation in his home and neighbourhood.

"I came back from Kwahu to see this.. my home is flooded… bro crazy scenes."

In another post on Facebook, Mohammed Tanko Osmanu asked that the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) come to their aid since their neighbourhood was flooded.

"Any NADMO contact here. We need help around Lakeside, New Legon," he wrote.

Even though many called on NADMO to go to the rescue of flood victims, others said NADMO should only help people living in the right areas, not those on waterways.

On Facebook, Kofi Osei, for instance, said:

"NADMO, please don’t send relief here! They know what they bought! They know they are supernatural. They need to be even arrested! Thank you, nature!"

He added photos and showed the areas NADMO should not visit.

The incident occurred a few days after President John Mahama declared war on flooding. President John Dramani Mahama launched a bold plan to address Accra's perennial flooding.

During the launch, the President said that enough was enough and outlined strategic measures to ensure that flooding in Accra was a thing of the past.

“Too many families have lost loved ones, homes have been washed away, and businesses have suffered unbearable losses,” he said. “This is unacceptable, and it must stop. We are declaring war on floods.”

“We can no longer treat flooding as a seasonal inconvenience. It is a national development threat, and we are treating it as such,” President Mahama added.

Watch the video below:

Meteorological Agency warns of rain and thunderstorms

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a weather warning indicating thunderstorms in parts of southern Ghana.

Places expected to be affected by the rains and thunderstorms included Accra, Kasoa and other areas.

The agency urged the Ghanaians in the stated areas to be cautious ahead of the thunderstorms and rains.

