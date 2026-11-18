The European Union's latest air safety update retained restrictions on airlines certified in 12 African countries

Tanzania accounts for the largest share of named airlines on the list, with 34 carriers, followed by some other notable nations

Two airlines outside the 12 blacklisted countries, Air Express Algeria and Air Zimbabwe, were also individually banned from European airspace

The European Union has retained aviation restrictions on 12 African countries in its latest update to the EU Air Safety List, with 87 airlines individually named across the affected nations due to concerns over inadequate safety oversight in those countries.

The European Union's latest air safety update retained restrictions on airlines certified in 12 African countries, with 87 individually named carriers affected. Credit: John van Hasselt

Source: Getty Images

The European Commission, which administers the list, applies restrictions when a country's civil aviation authority cannot demonstrate that it properly supervises airlines operating under its certification.

Business Insider reported that the June 2026 revision, the 48th update since the list was introduced in 2006, covered 154 airlines across 16 countries globally, including 126 linked to deficient national aviation oversight.

The African countries subject to restrictions are:

Angola Congo (Brazzaville) The Democratic Republic of the Congo Djibouti Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Liberia Libya São Tomé and Príncipe Sierra Leone Sudan Tanzania

Tanzania has the highest number of individually named carriers on the list at 34, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 13, Sudan with 12 and Libya with 10. Liberia and Sierra Leone are covered by blanket bans, meaning no individual airlines from either country are named in the document, though all carriers certified there remain prohibited from operating within the EU.

A blanket restriction does not mean every airline in an affected country has individually failed safety checks. Rather, it reflects a determination that the national regulator lacks the capacity to demonstrate adequate oversight across its aviation sector. Under the system, airlines can pursue removal from the list by showing compliance with international safety standards.

Angola is the sole exception among the 12 countries: TAAG Angola Airlines and Heli Malongo have both been granted permission to operate in European airspace despite their country's overall inclusion on the list.

Air Express Algeria and Air Zimbabwe also banned

Beyond the 12 countries facing country-wide restrictions, the EU individually banned two additional African carriers: Air Express Algeria and Air Zimbabwe. Neither country is subject to a blanket ban, but the two airlines cannot operate flights into or within the EU.

Air Express Algeria was added during the June 2026 update after European aviation experts identified safety shortcomings, including failures to meet international compliance standards. The airline stated it intended to address the identified deficiencies before the end of 2026. The inclusion of these two carriers brings the total number of individually named African airlines in the updated list to 89.

The EU Air Safety List was established in 2006 as a transparency tool to inform passengers about carriers banned from European airspace. Airlines on the list may still operate through wet-leasing arrangements with approved carriers under certain conditions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh