Lemonade Finance presents Delay in “Wo si woyε musician?”

Lemonade Finance is a cross-border payment solution that enables Africans in the Diaspora to send money to Ghana and other African countries. The App is available on the iOS and Google Play Store.

Lemonade Finance

On October 14th, 2022, Lemonade Finance announced seasoned media personality and serial entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso “Delay” as a brand ambassador, alongside John Dumelo and Ras Nene “Dr Likee”.

In “Wo si woyε musician?”, an upcoming act misses his chance to impress Delay with his singing.

What happens next? Find out when you watch the video here:

“To us, what the Delay brand brings is trust and discipline” says Precious Ama Kwartemaa Oduro, the Ghana country manager for Lemonade Finance.

“Her wit in this ad captures what audiences, young and old have come to expect from the interview style of Obaa Afia Delay. The Yaa Asantewaa of the media industry”.

You can download Lemonade Finance by following: Customers who use the code DELAY during signup will get a $10, £10 or C$10 cashback when they send over 100 Dollars, Pounds or Canadian Dollars to someone in Ghana or any of our other supported African countries.

Find out more about the possibilities of Lemonade Finance on this dedicated page for Ghana.

About Lemonade Finance

Lemonade Finance was founded on a simple goal, to make it easy for Africans to send and receive money from home easily.

With Lemonade Finance, Ghanaians in the UK, USA and Canada can send money to mobile money and bank accounts, at the best rates, instantly and at zero fees.

The Lemonade Finance app is used by thousands of Africans in the United States, Canada and the UK to send money back home to Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and seven other African countries.

The Official Lemonade Finance channels are:

Instagram: @lemonade.finance, @lemonadefinance.gh

Twitter: @LemonadeFinance, @LemonadeFinGH

Facebook: @lemonade.finance, @lemonade.finance.gh

LinkedIn: lemonade-finance

YouTube: LemonadeFinance

