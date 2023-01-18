The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee has predicted another banking sector in the country

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says the Domestic Debt Exchange programme will lead to the collapse of five (5) commercial banks

He again reiterated assertions that the programme in its current form will lead to impoverish ordinary Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Minority spokesperson on Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says the Domestic Debt Exchange programme in its current form will have a devastating impact on the country’s banking and financial sector.

According to the NDC MP, should the deal be implemented, some commercial banks might not get the needed liquidity to survive.

Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson Image Credit: @atoforson2020

Source: Facebook

Some 5 Commercial Banks At Risk Of Collapse Due To Domestic Debt Exchange Programme - Dr Ato Forson

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP predicted the collapse of at least five of such banks should government undertake the programme.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, the prediction can be attributed to the unavailability of liquidity support for these banks which have been locked up in government bonds.

Speaking to the media, he said most of the banks are unable to access their liquidity support which has been locked up in government bonds

“The banks will collapse. In fact, I project a minimum of five banks collapsing if this [debt exchange] goes ahead. Not only that, a number of banks will have to lay off staff and close some of their branches. The monies that banks have invested is not their money. It is depositors’ money, so there will be liquidity issues.”

Current Economic Crisis Will Be Dire On Financial Sector - Dr Ato Forson

Dr Ato Forson also cautioned that the current economic situation in the country will be dire in the financial sector.

He also reiterated concerns over the Debt Exchange programme saying bondholders and the general population will be further impoverished if it goes ahead as proposed by the government.

Kwame Pianim Declares Ghana Bankrupt Due To Ofori-Atta's Bad Policies; Says Ghanaians Will Suffer For 30 Years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a founding father of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Pianim said Ghana is currently in a state of bankruptcy as a result of the bad economic policies by the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the renowned economist, the current mess will plunge Ghanaians into massive suffering for the next thirty to forty years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh